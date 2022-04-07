Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Celebrates Final Assembly at New U.S.-Based Manufacturing Facility in Osceola, Arkansas

Community Leaders Gathered To Celebrate Arkansas's Only Licensed Auto Manufacturer

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQX:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced that it is holding an event today, April 7, 2022, in Osceola to celebrate the first electric vehicles to undergo final assembly at its new U.S.-based manufacturing facility. Representatives of the Company will be joining community and business leaders from across the state and region to commemorate this milestone as Arkansas's only auto manufacturing facility.

Phillip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "As the only auto manufacturer in the state, we are honored to be leaders in the future of Arkansas's transportation industry. Today's event is a great reminder that, as our Company continues to progress through this new journey, we are thankful for all of the support we have received from community and business leaders across the state who believe in our expertise and mission. Our facility will not only do great things for our Company but also the local economy in Mississippi County and surrounding areas as we provide more jobs and more revenue generation for the state."

"Envirotech Vehicles is an incredible addition to our city's workforce," said Sally Wilson, Mayor of Osceola. "Companies that are willing to go the extra mile to be leaders in their respective industries are exactly what Osceola needs as our city continues to grow and look for ways to bolster its employment offerings and liveability."

Clif Chitwood, President of the Great River Economic Development Foundation commented, "We're glad to officially be welcoming Envirotech Vehicles to Mississippi County. As we continue to diversify and fuel our workforce, we are thrilled that Envirotech Vehicles chose our county for their new U.S.-based manufacturing facility."

During the event, the Company will announce final assembly of 58 vehicles and 10 right-hand drive vehicles, marking the first final assembly taking place at its new headquarters in Arkansas. Vehicles commemorated at the event will be delivered to customers all across the country, from New Jersey to Utah.

For photos, video and more information, please visit bit.ly/EVTVPressKit22.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Contacts:

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

Telephone: (203) 972-9200

Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Arkansas Press Inquiries

Kristen Nicholson, APR

Telephone: (501) 350-3658

Email: knicholson@mhpteamsi.com

Envirotech Vehicles

Susan Emry, Executive Vice President

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1207

Email: sue.e@evtvusa.com.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/696235/Envirotech-Vehicles-Celebrates-Final-Assembly-at-New-US-Based-Manufacturing-Facility-in-Osceola-Arkansas