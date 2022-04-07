Peraso, Inc.: Peraso Announces PERSPECTUS Family of Modules for mmWave Fixed Wireless Access

60 GHz Modules with Enhanced 802.11ad/ay Protocol Provide Industry-Leading Efficiency for Point-to-Multipoint, Multi-Gigabit FWA

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso"), a leader in mmWave technology for 5G networks, today announced its new PERSPECTUS family of modules enabling high-capacity, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) networks in the unlicensed 60 GHz spectrum. The PERSPECTUS product family includes a new generation of integrated 60 GHz modules and enhanced software for point-to-multipoint FWA applications.

PERSPECTUS modules allow rapid development of low-cost network equipment utilizing over 14 GHz of V-band spectrum to provide multi-gigabit access services. Leveraging Peraso's integrated phased-array antennas and operating in the upper channels of the band, link ranges from 1.5 kilometers up to extended ranges of 30 kilometers can be achieved using a parabolic reflector.

In the United States, the wireless Internet service provider (WISP) market has seen significant growth over the last six years. The number of subscribers that WISP providers serve has grown from 4 million in 2016 to 6.7 million currently and could grow to 12.7 million subscribers in 2025, based on a report by the Carmel Group. The PERSPECTUS family of FWA modules is targeted at this growing market to further position Peraso as a leading supplier of mmWave technology. With up to 32 end points, the PERSPECTUS products can provide a material improvement in the total cost of new customer acquisition for WISP providers.

Working with service providers, Peraso has developed a system that delivers high-bandwidth, low-latency data for consumers who utilize UHD streaming and real-time, online gaming services. The complete PERSPECTUS system includes enhancements to the 802.11ad protocol to enable efficient network utilization under dynamic and demanding conditions.

"As another key milestone in broadening our portfolio of leading mmWave solutions, Peraso's PERSPECTUS product family facilitates the deployment of premium services by internet service providers to the unlicensed 60 GHz band," stated Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "We are in a unique position to offer the full stack of mmWave silicon, modules, and software technologies for cost-sensitive FWA networks. Our PERSPECTUS modules provide industry-leading capabilities, as we have worked closely with our lead customers to ensure our system meets the performance and reliability requirements of network providers."

Critical features of the PERSPECTUS system include:

A complete family of 60 GHz modules suitable for AP and STA devices

Three distinct phased array antenna configurations offering different gain and coverage

Support for dish reflectors

Operation over V-band 57-71 GHz

AP supports up to 32 clients (up to 2x number supported by competition)

Peraso Directional Beam Scan and Connect for establishing long-range point-to-point and point-to-multipoint links

Up to 10× the range in point-to-point links

PERSPECTUS intelligent medium access protocol

Automatic beamforming and continuous beam-tracking

Configurable air-propagation time (supporting links up to 30 km)

1PPS synchronization support

Bridge/relay mode enables extended networks and improved coverage

Enhanced network management statistics, telemetry, and diagnostic messaging

For information about the products, availability and pricing, contact Peraso sales at: mikeh@perasotech.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, and advantages of the products of Peraso and anticipated use of mmWave by service providers, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, anticipated use of mmWave by service providers, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. PERSPECTUS is a trademark of Peraso Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

