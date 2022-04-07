The Hong Kong Polytechnic University: PolyU and ASTRI join hands to foster research collaboration and nurture R&D talent

HONG KONG, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration on research and technology transfer as well as to nurture future R&D talent, leveraging the research expertise of both parties.

PolyU and ASTRI will kick-start research projects, capitalising on their respective research experience and strengths to develop impactful innovations. The relevant intellectual properties will then be translated into viable solutions for meeting industrial and societal needs. The two parties are committed to encouraging more interdisciplinary research discussions and strengthening cross-sector technology transfer.

With cultivating young talent as a core mission of the collaboration, PolyU and ASTRI are dedicated to building a strong talent base for the long-term and sustainable development of R&D in Hong Kong. The ASTRI Day @ PolyU scheduled on 13 April will foster exchange and cooperation between academia and industry. Experts from ASTRI will share insights on various hot technology topics such as Trust and AI Technologies, Communications Technologies, IoT Sensing and AI Technologies, Integrated Circuits and Systems, etc. PolyU students will gain a comprehensive understanding of technology trends as well as career prospects in different research fields.

Professor Christopher CHAO, Vice President (Research and Innovation) of PolyU, said, "We are thrilled to partner with ASTRI to cultivate research talent in Hong Kong by leveraging our unique strengths to empower our students and graduates with forward-looking technologies through various exchange activities. We will also provide career opportunities for those who are enthusiastic about technology advancement. This MoU will deepen PolyU's ongoing collaboration with industry and our commitment to transforming research excellence into societal impact for the long-term sustainable development of the city."

Ir Sunny LEE, JP, Chairman of ASTRI, said, "We are eagerly looking forward to the strengthening of collaboration with PolyU in the areas of research and talent nurturing. This will further promote cross-disciplinary research and the integration of basic and applied research, while expanding Hong Kong's I&T talent pool. I assure you that ASTRI's researchers, who are experts in cutting-edge technologies, will do their utmost to impart their knowledge and experience to PolyU's students. I am also sure that these students will in turn inject new impetus into ASTRI."

Under this MoU, PolyU's Department of Applied Physics and ASTRI will jointly design a brand-new Master's programme focusing on microelectronics technologies. Professor Wing-tak WONG, Deputy President and Provost of PolyU, remarked that this new MSc programme in Microeleclectronics Technology and Materials, to be launched in the 2023/24 academic year, will enable students to cope with emerging technology and industry needs. ASTRI's experts will co-teach three highly industry-relevant subjects, namely Integrated Circuits Design, Microelectronics Packaging and Reliability, and Machine Vision for Semiconductor Manufacturing and Inspections.

Committed to driving translational research and technology innovation as well as talent cultivation, PolyU and ASTRI will continue to collaborate closely on a wide range of initiatives to address real-world challenges for the benefit of Hong Kong, the Nation and the world.