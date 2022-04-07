- (PLX AI) - Pfizer to Acquire ReViral and Its Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutic Candidates for total consideration of up to $525 million.
- • ReViral is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel antiviral therapeutics that target respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)
- • ReViral has a portfolio of promising therapeutic candidates, including sisunatovir, an orally administered inhibitor designed to block fusion of the RSV virus to the host cell
- • Sisunatovir has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
- • If successful, Pfizer believes annual revenue for these programs has the potential to reach or exceed $1.5 billion
