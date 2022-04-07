Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Delivers Record Q1 Sales Bookings of Over USD $4.5mm, Forecasts Year on Year Revenue Growth of Over 30% and Positive EBITDA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF),a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce another historic and successful quarter.

Key Highlights:

For the first time the Company consummated total sales bookings of over USD $4.5MM for the first quarter.

Over 40% of the bookings in the first quarter came from new industries and markets outside of the traditional Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) clients of the Company.

Bookings backlog at the end of the first quarter stood at over USD $10MM, an increase of over 30% when compared to the backlog at end of the first quarter in 2021.

Q1 marked the second consecutive quarter where backlog at the end of the quarter exceeded USD $10MM.

The company also forecasts that its first quarter revenue will grow at a significantly positive rate when compared to the same quarter in the previous year as well as continue to generate positive EBITDA.

"We couldn't be happier with our first quarter performance. A lot happened this quarter and we are eager to share our results in the coming weeks. We are actively working on finalizing our full year audited financials and fourth quarter results that we will announce later this month. The most exciting part of this quarter's performance are the new customer wins from industries we opened up in 2021. We are making exciting progress towards our goal of bringing new verticals onto the Snipp platform of solutions with more than 40% of our bookings comprising of customer wins from industries outside of what has traditionally been our CPG core" said Atul Sabharwal, Founder & CEO. "Entering the second quarter with a strong backlog also is a sign of the continued momentum we are witnessing not only across our core markets and industries but also from new geographies and industries. We look forward to sharing many of our achievements in the coming weeks that will continue to highlight the success of the company's strategy and execution capability."

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case by case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis, and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com.

Snipp also operates Gambit Rewards, a newly acquired consumer Loyalty Gaming Platform that integrates loyalty programs with online gaming & sports betting in America. Gambit's platform enables consumers to convert unused loyalty points from across rewards programs into digital play tokens, which can then be used to collect real cash rewards or other prizes from free-to-play games. For more information, visit www.gambitrewards.com

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

