New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2022) - HubKonnect is an award-winning AI platform that has risen to the top of the quick-service restaurant technology globally. Under the leadership of Michael Koch, this AI platform is being used by top companies and growing at a high velocity that can only be accelerated by fearless leadership.

The HubKonnect AI brain utilizes millions of real-world data points to develop an instantaneous local marketing strategy. These customized programs immediately assist franchisees in capitalizing on their unique sales development potential in each location with a data-driven tactic, timing, channel, and smart asset.

Michael Koch scaled this platform along with one of the top leadership teams in restaurant technology with his deep artificial intelligence expertise built on the base of his 15-year career as a technology entrepreneur.

"I like to be the disruptive innovator behind the scenes, not beholden to anyone, focusing on my company, people, the product, pushing technological limits to build real-world technology that solves key business issues. I get in the trenches with my teams, roll up the sleeves, and lead from the front," states Koch, the architect behind this successful AI platform.

With his strong C-Level client relationships and user experience expertise, Koch is recognized as a leader who pushes his clients with innovation, passion, and tenacity to always keep them at the forefront of technology and AI.

He leads with a true independent spirit as HubKonnect has not taken a single dollar of outside VC money. "Independence equals Innovation," states Koch.

"I have always been a believer in building a company organically through real sales growth, success, and creating your own value. I believe that is the best way to see if you have a great product. That shows real value," states Koch.

Koch's leadership style is considered a startup mentality where he runs lean. People, Clients, Technology and Culture. F50, Tops VCs, and Private Equity have really taken notice of this maverick technology builder with the rapid growth and success of HubKonnect.

"I am motivated by freedom and independence to create tech that provides real value," states Koch. "I need to be able to make decisions solely on instincts and build a culture of innovation and always push the limits. To further the life of innovation, Koch is the Chairman of the QSR AI Research Lab, where he shares his expertise in developing high-performance technology and creating AI. This Lab focuses on the research and development of Deep Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, large datasets, neural networks, and high-caliber computing. Its mission lies in maturing AI technology for the restaurant industry and beyond."

Koch has quite a distinguished track record in founding and exiting his four previous tech companies, winning numerous industry tech awards, Forbes Top 100 Power List, has been on the cover of Forbes Europe Twice, named Most Influential Solutions Provider Executive by Nation's Restaurant News, and won AI innovation Awards for Machine Learning.

About HubKonnect:

HubKonnect is a data-driven local store marketing platform for multi-unit organizations and franchises in the world. It was founded by Michael Koch, a tech entrepreneur, and Kathy Hartman, a local marketing pioneer. The primary focus of the company is building a powerful AI tool that can be put in the hands of franchisees and multi-unit companies to maximize sales and transactional growth inside their immediate trading area.

