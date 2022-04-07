Ethernity CLOUD Ltd.: Ethernity CLOUD Supports UNICEF in Humanitarian Efforts

EBUG, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Ethernity CLOUD holds a conference call to decide the best way to support the humanitarian efforts going on in Europe in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Shifting gears

The 2022 start caught Ethernity CLOUD in the middle of the Testnet expansion with ambitious things on the roadmap - product launches, numerous events, and a few resounding partnerships on the horizon.

Unfortunately, the ongoing situation in Ukraine changed that. In the aftermath of the Russian-Ukrainian war, over 2.5 million people have fled the country since 24 February. UN estimates this number will only increase, reaching 4 million in the coming months.

In these tough circumstances, being involved is no longer a choice but a necessity. War does not benefit anyone and has devastating impact on all sides involved. Therefore, Ethernity CLOUD prioritizes this humanitarian cause to the regular course of things.

UNICEF

UNICEF promotes the rights and wellbeing of every child. Together with their partners, they are active in 190 countries and territories, and focus on reaching the most vulnerable children. The UNICEF CryptoFund is a part of the organisation's work to explore the transparent nature of public blockchains and the ability to quickly transfer assets globally.

Ethernity CLOUD chooses to support the humanitarian efforts via UNICEF's cryptocurrency wallets thanks to the transparency inherent to the blockchain technology available.

Encouraging donations

Ethernity CLOUD is a crowdfunded startup that is not yet running on profit. As such, donations in the name of the company are not ethical. Given this constraint, the company feels the need to find other ways to help.

Under the slogan and belief 'Crypto for Humanity', Ethernity CLOUD's C-Level management is pledging funds to UNICEF, as a personal contribution. The company also urges all staff, collaborators, and members of the community to do the same. In these chaotic times, we help each other and rely on robust and fast alternatives to conventional fiat transfer.

For contributions:

UNICEF France - https://lp.unicef.fr/donate-in-cryptocurrencies-addresses/

UNICEF NZ - https://www.unicef.org.nz/donate-in-crypto

