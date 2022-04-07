Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.04.2022
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Am Laufen? – Der 396%-Rebound
PR Newswire
07.04.2022 | 14:04
Ferrero Group: Ferrero Provides Update on Recall of Selected Kinder Batches and Collaboration with Authorities

Selected Kinder Batches Produced in Arlon, Belgium

LUXEMBOURG, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the collaboration with several food safety and public health authorities in Europe, Ferrero acquired new data showing a genotype match between reported salmonella cases in Europe and our plant in Arlon, Belgium.

Within the framework of our analysis plan, the presence of salmonella was detected on the 15th of December. After a deep investigation the point of origin was identified to be a filter at the outlet of two raw material tanks. Materials and finished products were blocked and not released. The matter is currently being investigated together with food safety authorities.

Following the issue, Ferrero took actions, including the removal of the filter, and significantly increased the already high level of controls on semi-finished and finished products.

The recall, which started in a precautionary way and refers to products manufactured in Belgium, is being implemented with trade partners in all countries of destination for relevant batches of Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and Kinder Schokobons.

All other Kinder and Ferrero products are not impacted by this recall.

We deeply regret this matter and would like to thank authorities for the ongoing collaboration and recommendations. We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care.

© 2022 PR Newswire
