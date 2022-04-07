Cority: EHS Training Solutions Launched in Response to Market Demand

Research: Compliance performance boosted by employee learning, engagement

According to the 2021 Verdantix Green Quadrant Report, which evaluated the state of the EHS software market, "Buyers of EHS software from various industries and geographies seek … solutions that not only enable strong foundations for incident management but also engage workers on integrated EHS risk management and safety culture improvements." In fact, 97 percent of EHS leaders surveyed by Verdantixindicated that the engagement of front-line workers in EHS initiatives will be a moderate-to-high priority over the next two years as part of their compliance strategy.

Cority is ready. The software provider's new Learning Management Solution will help organizations engage and empower employees with relevant, dynamic, data-driven EHS training to meet each employee's unique needs. It is applicable to any company in any industry that is seeking to more effectively manage training, learning, development, and adoption across any domain of EHS.

"Amid the digital transformation currently underway across most corporate sectors, and especially those relevant to EHS compliance, organizations are finding that success involves more than leveraging automated tools; you have to actually engage people," said Amanda Smith, vice president of Solutions Marketing & Enablement, noting that research by eLearningindustry.com shows eLearning content boosts knowledge retention by up to 60 percent.

"Improving EHS performance requires that employees at every level possess the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively identify, manage, and assess risk in real-time. Our new Learning Management Solution meets that need and enables our customers to better track how they're training their employees."

The Learning Management Solution provides a nimble, scalable framework that allows customers to develop and manage their employee training programs more effectively, while also strengthening employees' ability to manage the risk inherent to their work. Key features include:

The ability to integrate in-house or externally developed training content into customized learning paths specific to the needs of different users or groups

A mobile-first solution that enables self-guided training to be conducted anywhere, at any time from any mobile device

Customizable visual dashboards and reports to monitor training performance in real-time

Advanced analytics and business intelligence to help quickly uncover key insights and inform future decision-making on EHS learning management

In addition to the Learning Management Solution, Cority clients now also have access to Cority Academy. The new platform teaches customers how to effectively use, adopt, and get optimal value from the spectrum of EHS solutions Cority provides.

Together, these two new solutions not only support a more employee-centric approach to EHS training, learning and development but may also boost a company's productivity and profitability. Whereas studies suggest that disengaged workers experience 37 percent higher absenteeism, commit 60 percent more errors at work, and are 50 percent more likely to be involved in workplace accidents and the Gallup Organization), organizations with higher levels of worker engagement in EHS achieve average stock returns that are three times higher than the market average).

"The rapidly evolving regulatory landscape is forcing companies to be much more agile in how they deliver EHS training, in a way that's engaging, effective, and designed toward how their people learn," Smith said. "The value of EHS training software is undeniable. Cority's newest offerings to support EHS training, learning, and development offer organizations a more powerful toolbox to deliver training to the unique needs of their employees, in turn driving higher workforce engagement that leads to better EHS and overall business performance."

