911inform Announces the Release of Location Discovery Solution for Ray Baum's Act 506 Compliance of Legacy Panasonic Telephone Systems in the United States

WALL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / 911inform, the nation's leading emergency management platform for Enterprise, announced today the launch of its Location Discovery Solution (LDS) for Panasonic. The 911 inform solution for Panasonic allows Panasonic to protect the investment in their legacy communications systems by providing RAY BAUM'S Act 506 compliant functionality for the existing installed base of Panasonic telephone systems. The 911 inform solution was built off of 911inform's innovative, and award-winning Location Discovery Solution (LDS) and as integrated into the Panasonic PBX systems, it now provides owners of the existing Panasonic phone systems with the RAY BAUM'S Act compliant functionality as now required under federal law.

The RAY BAUM'S Act 506 requires Multi Line Telephone Systems to provide the explicit and critical dispatchable location information to public safety officials when emergency calls are made from the phone system. In the past, this seemingly simple task was complex to physically manage, and was often a financial burden. The 911 inform solution for Panasonic circumvents the cumbersome legacy 9-1-1 solutions by using new Next Generation 911 constructs, not only streamlining efficiency in the management, but providing a mechanism to feed the information directly to ECCs and First Responders through new IP communications protocols openly available in the marketplace.

"We worked hand in hand with Panasonic's team to develop a cost-effective solution that is simple to deploy by the system integrator or customer themselves" said 911inform's Founder and CEO, Ivo Allen "this product will not only make the existing phone systems compliant with the federal law but will ultimately contribute to saving lives by providing a more accurate dispatchable location to a 9-1-1 call, resulting in reduced response times"

"The launch of the LDS for Panasonic greatly increases the usable life of Panasonic phone systems in the marketplace today" said Bob Curci, Sr Business Development Manager from Panasonic Connect North America.

https://inform.911inform.com/lds-panasonic

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com.

About Panasonic Connect North America

Established on April 1, 2022 as part of the Panasonic Group's switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services and manufacturing industries. With the mission to "Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow," Panasonic Connect North America works closely with its community of partners, innovators and integrators to provide the right technologies to address customers' ever-evolving needs in today's connected enterprise.

About 911inform

911inform is the only notification and security management platform that bridges the gap between first responders and your organization. 911inform provides full situational awareness and communication across multiple platforms. Enhance your safety solutions for today's ever-changing technology for NG911.For more information visit www.911inform.com

Corporate & Media Contact

Samantha Weyant

sweyent@911inform.com

Investor Relations

Derek Gradwell

dgradwell@integcom.us

SOURCE: 911inform

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/696215/911inform-Announces-the-Release-of-Location-Discovery-Solution-LDS-for-Ray-Baums-Act-506-Compliance-of-Legacy-Panasonic-Telephone-Systems-in-the-United-States