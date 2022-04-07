Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced a new integration with Building Transparency, a nonprofit organization with the mission to enable broad and swift action to address the construction industry's role in climate change. The integration enables Procore users to leverage the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) in an effort to drive sustainability across the global construction industry.

Between 2015 and 2050 worldwide, two trillion square feet of buildings are expected to be built or renovated, and the World Green Building Council estimates that construction materials account for approximately 11 percent of global carbon emissions. In order to address Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and sustainable building practices, the EC3 tool is a free database that calculates the embodied carbon emissions associated with design and material procurement, ultimately helping specialty contractors, general contractors and owners reduce embodied carbon emissions in construction. The EC3 calculator was co-conceived and developed by Skanska and C Change Labs; it was jointly seed-funded by Skanska and Microsoft.

The EC3 integration provides Procore users the opportunity to reduce construction waste and rework, accounting for nearly $500 billion annually across the globe according to the 2018 FMI Report. By giving construction professionals the tools to benchmark and assess their carbon footprint, the tool actively helps companies realize their sustainability targets and reduce carbon emissions.

"We are thrilled to provide our customers around the globe access to the Embodied Carbon in Construction (EC3) tool," said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. "As a dedicated partner to the construction industry, it is our responsibility to support the growing need for sustainable building. Our partnership with Building Transparency and the new EC3 integration reinforces our vision of improving the lives of everyone in construction and the communities we serve."

"Our partnership with Procore is a great step forward in educating our industry on the importance of reducing embodied carbon emissions and the tools already available to do so," said Stacy Smedley, Executive Director of Building Transparency. "EC3 enables the industry to measure and understand the carbon footprint of their projects and set reduction targets to begin to address our collective impact on climate change."

To learn more about how Procore is partnering with Building Transparency to support greener construction practices, register for Procore's global Innovation Summit taking place April 19.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore's platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry-for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore's platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

