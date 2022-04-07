Ridley Doolittle has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer of Red Light Holland

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2022) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles, is pleased to announce Ridley Doolittle will become Red Light Holland's Chief Marketing Officer ("CMO") effective immediately. Mr. Doolittle, formerly a Senior Brand Innovation Officer at Bacardi, previously joined Red Light Holland's strong team of advisors, including the Chairman of the Advisory Board Bruce Linton, back in September 2021. Ridley brings a proven track record in driving accelerated growth for industry-leading brands. His extensive experience in growing consumer loved brands will further advance Red Light Holland's growth strategy and expand Red Light Holland's presence across our key focus markets.

"As Red Light Holland continues to grow their psychedelic products and brands in the Netherlands and other consumer packaged goods such as Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits in North America, a full time Chief Marketing Officer was a natural progression," said Bruce Linton, Red Light Holland's Chair of the Advisory Board. "CEO Todd Shapiro is one of the best brand strategists and marketers I've ever worked with but time management is key for him as Red Light Holland continues to rapidly grow. We are excited for Ridley Doolittle to join us in a full-time senior position."

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to join the team at Red Light Holland in a larger capacity, and contribute to what I believe is an industry leading approach to the business," added Ridley Doolittle, incoming Red Light Holland CMO. "Continuing to drive strong profitable brand growth across all of our business units will be a core focus for everything we do and I look forward to bringing my expertise to the Management team and working closely with all of them including CEO Todd Shapiro."

"This is another significant day for Red Light Holland and all of our shareholders," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "Ridley Doolittle will immediately help us with several important marketing initiatives focused at increasing sales while growing exposure for our unique brands. I'm really looking forward to working even closer with Ridley, who is completely aligned with Red Light Holland's Rec and Tech approach, products, brands, mission and vision of equitable and affordable access with the goal of creating positive experiences."

