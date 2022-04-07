Identillect Technologies Corp: Identillect Technologies Expands into Mexico Market

Identillect's Delivery Trust® Provides Ultra-Secure Blockchain-Based Email Security

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (TSXV:ID), an industry leader in email security, has announced its expansion into Mexico. Ranked #2 in cyberattacks among Latin American countries, Mexico is seen as a prime opportunity for Identillect's flagship Delivery Trust® encrypted email solution. Delivery Trust® leverages the Ethereum blockchain for uniquely secure solution.

According to the Wilson Center's Mexico Institute, the country's economy and geostrategic location has made it an attractive target for illicit cyber activities. While it is enjoying considerable Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and a solid GDP growth, the country is still relatively vulnerable in cybersecurity and cyber defense. Besides being ranked second for most cyberattacks in Latin America, Mexico experienced a 127% increase in cyberattacks between 2020-2021. Because most cybercrime originates from outside the target country, it is generally impossible to prosecute them, meaning it is up to individual companies to protect themselves.

To support its expansion, Identillect has fully translated its platform and support materials to Spanish, including the website, add-ins, knowledge base and technical support. The Spanish sales materials have been rewritten by a translator to ensure the message is culturally correct.

"Companies in Mexico are recognizing the distinct threat of global cybercriminals," said Todd Sexton, Identillect CEO. "We are anticipating real promise in the Mexico market as it is severely underserved and heavily assaulted with minimal protections. The Delivery Trust platform deploys incredibly fast and integrates easily with all the popular email clients such as Gmail, Outlook and Office 365, so there's no additional learning curve for employees to overcome and email recipients don't need to register to view encrypted emails on their end."

With Mexico experiencing more than 78,000 cyberattacks every hour, with an average of USD $2 million lost in each successful incursion, the cost to Mexican companies has the potential to become astronomical unless they take precautions. The U.S. government recently identified a growing focus on security; the U.S. Department of Commerce announced recently "the sale of both safety and security equipment and services represent terrific opportunities in Mexico, making this a best prospect industry sector for U.S. exporters."

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Todd Sexton

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (949) 468-7878

Email: todd.sexton@identillect.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: Identillect Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/696395/Identillect-Technologies-Expands-into-Mexico-Market