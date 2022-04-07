Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Am Laufen? – Der 396%-Rebound
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ7S ISIN: CA7810731017 Ticker-Symbol: 0RW 
Tradegate
07.04.22
12:54 Uhr
0,110 Euro
+0,013
+13,08 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RRITUAL SUPERFOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RRITUAL SUPERFOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0910,10215:38
0,0910,10215:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RRITUAL SUPERFOODS
RRITUAL SUPERFOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RRITUAL SUPERFOODS INC0,110+13,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.