The Austrian government has more than quadrupled the budget for the 2022 edition of its rooftop solar rebate program.From pv magazine Germany The Austrian PV industry has been patient, but help has finally come. The financing and regulatory framework for solar rebates under the Renewable Energy Sources Expansion Act (EAG) has been enacted, with the 2022 edition of the program scheduled to start on April 21. Bundesverband Photovoltaic Austria (PV Austria) said it welcomes the new program design. "Important demands … such as quadrupling the funding budget to €240 million ($261.4 million), doubling ...

