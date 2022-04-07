Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.04.2022
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Am Laufen? – Der 396%-Rebound
WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 
Stuttgart
07.04.22
14:18 Uhr
4,669 Euro
+0,069
+1,49 %
07.04.2022
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2021

Bermuda, 7 April 2022 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AGAS) announces that the annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 is published today. The report is attached in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and as a PDF file which is also available on the Company's website www.avancegas.com.

Avance Gas Holding Limited has also published the ESG Report for 2021 and GRI Index. Both reports are attached as a PDF and are also available on the Company's website.

About Avance Gas:
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen ships following the sale of Providence and four Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q4 2022 and Q1-Q4 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 29

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Avance Gas Holding Limited - Annual Report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6b8d4d66-e06a-4c67-9d2e-da15eb162875)
  • Avance Gas ESG Report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/913556c9-31d6-425f-aaac-c8cd1316f1b6)
  • Avance Gas GRI Index 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7f3eb067-a8ba-49ac-b634-93f59a1099a8)
  • Avance Gas Holding Limited-2021-12-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/57e466f9-9357-4855-a116-6a7e79433966)

