Donnerstag, 07.04.2022
PR Newswire
07.04.2022 | 15:04
Four Seasons Resort Langkawi: FOUR SEASONS UNVEILS LANGKAWI'S MOST LUXURIOUS NEW HOLIDAY VILLA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to a Langkawi vacation wrapped in a breathtaking seafront setting like never before. The highly anticipated Five-Bedroom Imperial Villa at Four Seasons Resort Langkawi is now accepting reservations.