Matillion Appoints New Marketing and Operations Leaders to its Executive Team

Industry veterans Dave Packer and Mark Johnston join the leading data integration company as it moves into a new phase of growth

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading enterprise cloud data integration platform, today announced the appointment of two new executive leaders. Dave Packer will join the company as President, Worldwide Field Operations, and Mark Johnston has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Packer and Johnston bring deep and diverse experience leading high-growth organizations and will help fuel the next phase of growth at Matillion.

"In 2021, Matillion became a leader in the data integration space, raising two triple-digit rounds of funding, introducing critical data integration technology and growing our team across the U.S. and UK markets," said Matillion CEO Matthew Scullion. "Dave and Mark are joining at a pivotal time and bring vital knowledge and experience that will help maintain momentum and push us to new levels of success in the coming year."

Packer is known as a builder of world-class teams and will oversee Matillion's field operations. Packer is a respected go-to-market leader across operations, enablement, sales, strategic and go-to-market partners, and customer success. As a tenured strategist, he brings roughly three decades of experience leading field operations for technology organizations. Prior to Matillion, Packer was SVP Worldwide Field Operations at Ping Identity, a leading provider of cloud identity management solutions serving over 1,400 enterprises including industry leaders like Cisco, 3M, Target, and more. During his seven-year tenure, Packer led the team through multiple product and business transitions, ultimately successfully launching the company into the public market.

"It is an exciting time in the world of cloud data technology with enterprises transforming and evolving their data processes. I am honored to join the team at Matillion and look forward to supporting our current and future customers on their journey to make their data useful with leading technology," said Dave Packer, president at Matillion.

A seasoned marketing professional, Johnston thrives at the intersection of technology, marketing, and business and has a deep passion for tech evangelism, product marketing, and building highly impactful teams. A developer at heart, he leverages his own blend of creativity and logic to steer brand and revenue marketing programs in support of aggressive business goals, which will help build market acceleration for Matillion.

Most recently, Johnston was Interim CMO and VP Product Marketing at Domo, a cloud BI platform, having helped grow revenues to $240M+ and moved Domo from Niche into the Leader and Challenger positions with key market analysts like Forrester and Gartner. He also spent 14 years at Microsoft, where he contributed to the successes of the company's most notable enterprise products, including Azure and Office 365.

"Matillion is a leader in the data integration space and I am thrilled to join this unicorn business at this stage of its growth," said Mark Johnston, CMO at Matillion. "The culture of customer-obsession and strong values held by each member of the team makes this an incredibly special place to work. I look forward to accelerating growth and differentiation for Matillion in a fast, evolving market."

