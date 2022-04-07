Delphix Corp.: Delphix Appoints New Executives to Accelerate Growth

The DevOps Test Data Management company expands its management bench with industry veterans to support its next phase of growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix, the industry leader in DevOps Test Data Management (TDM), today announced the appointments of Tammi Warfield to Chief Customer Officer and Alex Hesterberg to Chief Strategy Officer.



"We are excited about the leadership scale that both Tammi and Alex will bring to our customers, partners, and team," said Steven Chung, President at Delphix. "They have excellent track records of accelerating growth by hiring great talent, improving performance, and creating a culture of customer value. Tammi and Alex also bring public company experience to our executive team as we expand our operations globally."

As the Chief Customer Officer, Tammi leads onboarding, professional services, customer success, and support for Delphix worldwide with a focus on building and delivering a world class Customer Experience through all stages of the customer lifecycle. Tammi joined Delphix from Microsoft, where she served as VP, Worldwide Customer Success for the Business Applications Group, a multi-billion dollar division. Prior to Microsoft, she served in numerous customer success and services leadership roles at BMC Software.

As Delphix's new Chief Strategy Officer, Alex Hesterberg leads strategic partnerships, OEMs, channels, solutions and systems engineering teams supporting the company's technology innovation, corporate development and go-to-market efforts. Prior to joining Delphix, Alex served as Chief Customer Officer at Turbonomic, where he scaled the pre- and post-sales functions during the key stages before the company's $1.5B + acquisition by IBM. Prior to Turbonomic, Alex served in executive customer success, presales, and services roles at Pure Storage (IPO in 2015), Sailthru (acquired by CM Group) and Riverbed Technology (IPO in 2006).

About Delphix

Delphix is the industry leader for DevOps test data management.

Businesses need to transform application delivery but struggle to balance speed with data security and compliance. Our DevOps Data Platform automates data security, while rapidly deploying test data to accelerate application releases. With Delphix, customers modernize applications, adopt multi-cloud, achieve CI/CD, and recover from downtime events such as ransomware up to 2x faster.

Leading companies, including Choice Hotels, Banco Carrefour, and Fannie Mae, use Delphix to accelerate digital transformation and enable zero trust data management. Visit us at www.delphix.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Contact:



Orlando de Bruce

VP of Corporate Marketing & Brand

Orlando.Debruce@delphix.com