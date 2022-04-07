LDR Capital Management Announces Merger with REMS Group

Increases Managed Assets, Diversifies Client Base and Provides Mutual Fund Entry for LDR Capital's Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / LDR Capital Management, an investment advisory firm specializing in REIT and real estate-related securities, today announced the successful completion of a merger with Real Estate Management Services Group, LLC (REMS Group) under LDR Capital Management. Financial terms of the merger between the two privately-held companies were not disclosed.

REMS Group, founded in 2001, manages value-oriented portfolios of real estate securities for institutional and high net worth clients, and also manages the REMS Real Estate Value-Opportunity Fund, a series of the World Funds Trust mutual fund.

Lawrence D. Raiman, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer of LDR Capital Management, said, "LDR Capital and REMS Group have a similar value-oriented investment philosophy that will be complementary for the benefit of all of our clients. I have known Ed Turville and John Webster of REMS for more than 20 years and have tremendous respect for their investment expertise and focused approach. This merger increases LDR Capital's assets under management, broadens our client base, and bolsters the depth of our team to over 130 years of combined industry experience. The merger also provides us access to new distribution channels that collectively form a more robust platform for future growth."

Edward W. Turville, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of REMS Group, said, "We are enthusiastic about the opportunity to join LDR Capital to broaden our capabilities for our existing clients and provide a scalable and well capitalized platform for future growth. Larry Raiman and LDR's Chief Operating Officer, Jim Ancey, are highly experienced leaders in the real estate investment industry and we look forward to working with them to continue building on the successful investment approach we both share."

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP served as legal counsel to LDR Capital on the transaction and Burr & Forman LLP served as legal counsel to REMS Group.

About LDR Capital Management

LDR Capital Management (LDR Capital), with offices in New York, NY and Naples, FL, is an investment advisory firm founded in October 2011 by Lawrence D. Raiman. LDR Capital's primary investment objective is to seek attractive risk-adjusted rates of return in the publicly-listed shares of REIT and real estate-related securities market. LDR Capital uses the firm's fundamental skills in REIT investing and real estate expertise to identify opportunities that provide for attractive investments and long-term value creation. LDR Capital investment team members began working together in 2006 and has now expanded to an aggregate of more than 130 years of experience analyzing and investing in various segments of the REIT capital stack.

LDR Capital provides discretionary investment advisory services to high net worth individual and institutional clients through a variety of investment vehicles and customized investment advisory agreements. For additional information or to speak with an LDR Capital representative, please visit www.ldrcapitalmgmt.com.

