Ride for PKD: The RideForPKD Receives a $50,000 Challenge Grant From The PKD Outreach Foundation ; pkDO Will Match all New Donations Made in April, National Donate Life Month

VAIL, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / The RideForPKD announced today that they have received a $50,000 challenge grant from The PKD Outreach Foundation (pkDO). The grant will double the impact of all donations made during the month of April 2022 to the PKD Foundation - in support of the RideForPKD - to support their research programs. Visit www.RideForPKD.org, click on the Donate button to make a tax-deductible donation to the PKD Foundation, and all donations will automatically be matched dollar-for-dollar.

"We are honored and humbled that Rich Kellner and pkDO have made such an unbelievably generous gesture to support the RideForPKD and help us double support for the PKD Foundation's research program," said RideforPKD's Founder Glenn Frommer, a PKD sufferer and avid cyclist who will be riding 5,300 miles across the entire United States this Summer. "I begin the RideForPKD journey on May 1 and we ask anyone who is graciously considering supporting our cause to donate during this last month before the riding begins to leverage the generosity of pkDO."

"April is 'National Donate Life Month', and what better way to raise awareness about organ donations, honor those that have saved lives, and bring awareness to pkDO's living kidney donation pilot programs," said Rich Kellner, Founder of pkDO. "My wife Jo had PKD, and it contributed to her passing in January 2021. I applaud Glenn's efforts to raise money and awareness for this disease and hope we will be able to double others' donations to $100,000 in total by the time Glenn embarks on his journey across America."

The RideForPKD, a 5,300-mile cross country bike ride to raise money for the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation, is committed to raising at least $500,000 to help fund research and find a cure for polycystic kidney disease (PKD), an inherited and incurable genetic disease in which clusters of damaging cysts develop primarily within the kidneys leading to life-altering symptoms and ultimately kidney failure in so many of the 600,000 Americans who have the disease. The ride begins on May 1st in San Francisco, CA and ends on September 3rd in Cape Cod, MA.

The PKD Outreach Foundation (www.pkDO.org) provides support for families with PKD through the creation of programs to increase live donor transplants, increase awareness of ways to slow disease progression, and to PUT an END to PKD by increasing awareness and access to Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing (PGT) to prevent the disease from being passed down to future generations. pkDO has launched a pilot program at University of Utah Health as part of its mission to help endPKD.

The funds raised from the RideForPKD, with the support of pkDO, are donated directly to the PKD Foundation, a 501c(3) non-profit and the only organization in the U.S. dedicated solely to finding treatments and a cure for PKD. The organization advances research, education, advocacy, support, and awareness of PKD on a national and local level. Since 1982, the PKD Foundation has funded more than 1,300 research projects and leveraged $1.5B in research funds. For more information on the PKD Foundation, please visit pkdcure.org.

The RideForPKD has already raised over $350,000 in personal donations plus sponsorships from more than 30 wonderful sponsors including RBC Wealth Management, pkDO, 28Freight, Bank of Colorado, Milkbox Partners, Palladio Biosciences, Goally, VAREco, Bridge of Life, City National Bank, Domino's Pizza, Grossman Wellness, Brinkman Real Estate, quip, Fruition Partners, Regulus Therapeutics, Murray & Stafford, Santa Barbara Nutrients, Primalwear, TLD Group, and many others. Visit https://www.rideforpkd.org/ to learn about donating, becoming a sponsor, registering to join any portion of the cross-country ride, or volunteering. Follow the ride on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

