Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: RTX A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced in the Nasdaq
Copenhagen's systems as per 11 April 2022. 



ISIN          DK0010267129           
--------------------------------------------------------
Name:         RTX               
--------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 8,642,838 shares (DKK 43,214,190)
--------------------------------------------------------
Change:        175,000 shares (DKK 875,000)   
--------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  8,467,838 shares (DKK 42,339,190)
--------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 5              
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      RTX               
--------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     5090               
--------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
