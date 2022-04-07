Whittier Trust Promotes Robert LeBeau to Senior Vice President, Client Advisor

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Whittier Trust Company promotes Robert LeBeau, J.D. to serve as Senior Vice President, Client Advisor in Whittier Trust's Reno office.

Robert provides financial and fiduciary services to high net worth individuals and their families, working closely with multi-generational relationships including grantors, trustees, beneficiaries and business owners. He also works extensively with his clients in the areas of trust and agency administration such as document review, fiduciary accounting, investments, finance, real estate, taxes and estate planning.

"Robert is a cornerstone of our Reno office. His diligence and enthusiasm for his client relationships made the elevation to Senior Vice President an easy choice. We see him playing a large role in the growth of that office for years to come." - David Dahl, CEO of Whittier Trust

Robert has over 25 years in the trust and fiduciary services industry. Prior to joining Whittier Trust, he served as Vice President at Mechanics Bank in San Francisco, CA and as a Trust Officer for BNY Mellon.

Robert received his Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of California at Santa Cruz, and obtained a J.D. from San Francisco Law School. He also holds the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) designation and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER TM (CFP®). Robert also serves on the Board of Directors of Sky Tavern.

For more information or upcoming events, contact Brandi J. Fields at, BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com .

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 514 families and over 40 foundations throughout the U.S. and advises on nearly $19 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

Contact:

Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/696522/Whittier-Trust-Promotes-Robert-LeBeau-to-Senior-Vice-President-Client-Advisor