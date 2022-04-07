The "Europe Clinical Trials Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report by Study Design (Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access), by Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 20.2 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The rise in technological advancement for clinical trials is one of the key factors driving the market. The growing adoption of new technologies like artificial intelligence, big data analytics, blockchain, clinical trials payments, and patient engagement solutions among others have significantly contributed to the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic had improved the adoption of virtual clinical trials in the region. Therefore, the growing adoption of new technologies is likely to promote the growth of the market.

The demand for personalized medicines has significantly improved in the region owing to significant research funding for personalized therapies by the European Commission. The aim of various countries in Europe is to collaborate research and health policy to accelerate the adoption of personalized medicine with the formation of the International Consortium for Personalized Medicine, which brings together health research funders and policymaking groups. Such activities are likely to promote market growth. The region suffers from growing disease variation and prevalence. A significant number of people in the region suffer from chronic and rare diseases.

For instance, the European Commission states that approximately 5,000-8,000 distinct rare diseases affect around 6-8% of the European population i.e., between 27 36 million. Thus, the high burden of rare diseases is likely to increase the demand for researchers to develop therapeutics for rare diseases.

The rising cost associated with research studies has increased the demand for CROs in the region for conducting clinical trials. The partnership agreement between pharmaceutical companies and CROs is likely to promote market growth.

Europe was one the worst affected region by the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to which public organizations in the region made significant funding in research to boost the development of COVID-19 vaccines and diagnostics. For instance, in June 2020 the French president pledged to invest USD 679 million to support the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Owing to the pandemic several research centers were shut down due to the national lockdown implemented by the government authorities, owing to which several clinical trial organizations opted for in silico trials and virtual clinical trials to speed up the research process. Such actions had profited the growth of the market.

Europe Clinical Trials Market Report Highlights

The phase I trial segment is projected to witness a remarkable growth rate of 6.1% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the significant R&D spending by public and private organizations to support new researches

The interventional study design segment held the largest market share of 78.6% in 2021 owing to the greater accuracy offered by these studies, as compared to other clinical study designs

European countries such as Germany and the U.K. are spearheading the revenue share, as these have a large patient pool and the presence of advanced medical infrastructure

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Growing Adoption Of New Technology In Clinical Research

Shift Toward Personalized Medicine

Growing Disease Variation And Prevalence

Growth In CRO Market

Market Restraint Analysis

Regulations In New Drug Development

Pricing Pressure

Europe clinical trials Market: Analysis Tools

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Pestel Analysis

Major Deals Strategic Alliances Analysis

Analysis of Total Number of Clinical Trial Studies Conducted, by Countries

Cost Breakdown analysis for CRO's

Percent Of Outsourced Vs In-House Clinical Trial Categories

Cost Breakdown Analysis For CRO's By Phase I, II, III

Cost Breakdown Analysis For CRO's By Phase I, II, III FOR Germany

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

IQVIA Holdings, Inc.,

Parexel International Corporation

PPD, Inc.

Syneos Health

Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer, Inc.

Dr. Notghi Contract Research GmbH

Charite Research Organisation GmbH

Janssen Global Services, LLC

KFGN

Clariness

Invisio Clinical Studies Consulting GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32qmf9

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005658/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900