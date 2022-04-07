Increase in Number of Refrigerated Warehouses, Growth in Pharmaceutical Sector and High Demand for Perishable Products such as Dairy, Meat and Seafood will drive the UAE Cold Chain Market: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings

Cold storage and cold transport markets contributed ~60% & 40% share respectively to the revenue of the cold chain industry in 2020. However, it is anticipated that the cold transportation market will contribute ~ 42% revenue share by the year ending 2025 owing to the rising demand for temperature-sensitive products in the country.

Factors such as increase in number of refrigerated warehouses, growth in pharmaceutical sector and high demand for perishable products such as dairy, meat and seafood are expected to drive the growth of the cold chain logistics market in the country.

Rafed, an Abu Dhabi -based healthcare procurement company, has partnered with Abu Dhabi Ports to establish the UAE's largest cold storage facility for Covid vaccines. The state-of-the-art facility can store vaccines at temperatures ranging from 8 to -80° Celsius.

Government Initiatives:Under the country's economic diversification plans like UAE Vision 2021, Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and Dubai's Industrial Strategy 2030 aimed at reducing the economy's dependence on Hydrocarbon exports, development of the logistics sector is held as an important strategic goal for sustained long term growth of the economy as UAE becomes a crucial trans-shipment hub for Europe-Asia-Africa trade. The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority expect logistics to contribute 8% of the economy in 2021, rising from the levels of 5.4% in 2017. The UAE is avidly investing in development projects like the China-led global roads ways project "Modern Silk Route", Etihad Railways which would function as a viable alternative to road cold transport in the Gulf region.

Rising Imports of Food Products and Pharmaceuticals: Due to country's arid climatic conditions, around 80.0% of the food requirements of country are met through imports from countries such as Brazil, India, USA and others. The pharmaceutical sector has grown at a greater scale in UAE and also across the globe. Covid-19 is the major driving factor because of which the healthcare industry has been advancing at an alarming rate. Expansion of operations by pharmaceutical companies, the growth of medtech companies and localized research and development in healthcare are major factors that have led to the boom of healthcare sector in UAE. The imports of pharmaceutical products in UAE were USD 4.08 Billion during 2019 and the trade volumes grew from 33,000 tons during the first quarter in 2020 to 48,600 tons in 2021. Around 95% of the global pharmaceutical companies have presence in the UAE which provides logistics access to 43 countries worldwide.

Rising Prevalence of 3PL Companies: The market witnessed a strong demand for full-fledged integrated distribution centers that included logistics' facilities, cold storage, dry storage and supporting retail facilities, as a result, demand for new-generation logistics facilities (built-to-suit) increased in the market and increase growth potential for 3PL companies that could handle stock distribution for companies with large and sophisticated supply chains. Currently, majority of the cold storage warehouses are concentrated in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, however it was witnessed that many 3PL companies were planning to expand their operations across other cities as well to exploit the rising opportunities in the sector.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "UAE Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2025 - The Cold Chain Market in UAE is Thriving with the Advent of Government's Economic Diversification Plans Coupled with UAE's Increasing Adoption of Technology and Automation" believe that the Cold Chain market in UAE is expected to grow due to growth in the demand for food items, increase in manufacturing activity in the pharmaceutical industry and government initiatives to improve the logistics infrastructure in the country. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 7.3% in terms of revenue during the forecasted period 2020-2025F.

Qatar Cold Chain Market Outlook To 2026 - Driven By FIFA World Cup 2022's Logistics Demand And Infrastructural Growth Along With A Tailwind Of Technological Development, Qatar Cold Chain Market Experiencing Growth

The cold chain market in Qatar is at the growth stage. It has established its position as an important import hub for the GCC countries (after UAE). Most of the goods are transported to the GCC countries after reaching Qatar. The high dependence of the country on imports to meet its food requirements has decreased over the past years and has necessitated the development of cold chain facilities to store domestically produced perishable products. In the review period 2016-2021P, the Qatar cold chain market has increased at a positive CAGR of 5.8% primarily due to substantial government investments in the freight industry and increase in retail and consumer spending especially in meat and seafood, dairy market, and the growing pharmaceuticals industry.

KSA Transportation and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 (Third Edition)- Driven by Warehousing Automation and Investment within Transport Infrastructure to Drive Market Revenue

Saudi Arabia has been putting efforts towards diversifying its economy away from oil, thus embarking on an ambitious path to become the go-to logistics hub for the region. The market displayed a volatile growth trajectory with overall logistics market grew @3.0% CAGR during 2015-2020. KSA has invested more than ~$100 Bn in its transportation & logistics infrastructure as a part of Vision 2020, resulting in a comprehensive nationwide network over decade.

Competition Benchmarking of Top Logistics Players in UAE in Transportation, Warehousing, 3PL, International Express, Domestic Express, Automotive, Pharma, Oil and Gas and Retail Logistics

The industry is home to an extremely strong Freight Forwarding segment, driven by the UAE's position as a key facilitator for global re-exports. Moreover, given its high dependence on Imports for Consumer Products and Technology, the UAE has strong trade relations with far-Eastern countries, European countries and the US. Given its oil-producing capabilities, the country relies heavily on Sea Freight as a mode of cargo transport, with the service being almost a common feature amongst freight forwarding companies in the country. The UAE also has a strong warehousing market segment, driven by players that lease warehousing space for long durations of time. Warehousing operations near to the Jebel Ali Port and Dubai Airport are considered most favourable to reduce the transportation cost from port to mother-hub. The Courier, Express and Parcel market is driven by growth in Last-Mile deliveries and the E-Commerce segment in the country.

Malaysia E-Commerce Shipments Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Increasing Tech Savvy Millennials, Growing Demand for Faster Deliveries and Improving Logistics Infrastructure in the country

Malaysia is one of the top ranking countries in Asia in terms of internet penetration with 88.5% penetration in 2021. Malaysia's internet infrastructure, youthful, tech-savvy population and rising mobile/broadband penetration rates all point to strong potential for the country's e-commerce market. Malaysia E-commerce shipments market has been observed in its early growth stages of development, thus growing year on year majorly due to rising E-retailing coupled with increase in the number of online orders. Expansion in internet services (~88.5% internet penetration1 in 2021) coupled with increasing demand for online logistics services have collectively given a boost to development of E-commerce shipments industry in Malaysia. Updated Technology such as Live Tracking, Automation, WhatsApp Bots, AI Systems, IoT, Telematics are used by e-com logistics players.

