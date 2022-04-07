AESARA is pleased to announce the return of Chad Patel to the AESARA team (www.aesara.com). "Chad represents a new breed of Life Sciences industry executives with extensive field experience coupled with health ecosystem and business acumen, who has a proven track record of success, a vision and an ability to transform the market access agency services to support the transition from volume- to value-based health care services delivery," said Sissi Pham, CEO of AESARA.

Chad re-joins AESARA from Genentech after serving there as a Medical Affairs Executive Director and the co-leader of the Carolinas ecosystem which delivered $1.8 billion in sales and provided strategic vision to his field medical team to execute medical strategies and generate research to improve patient outcomes. He led initiatives to address health inequities that enabled more access to medicines, drove change management via an integrated customer experience, and supported people development growth of his team.

AESARA began the search for the U.S. Head of Strategic Partnerships having crossed the line from a successful start-up to a growth company at the end of 2021. In his new role Chad will head the US Strategic Partnerships team and will focus on strengthening relationships with our life sciences clients and further developing strategic Market Access and Digital solutions.

Ruslan Horblyuk, Chief Strategic Consulting Officer of AESARA added, "Chad's experience across multiple pharma companies, backed with a strong understanding of the evolving U.S. healthcare landscape, and a passion to help our clients evolve and adapt to remain relevant have led him back to AESARA, and we are thrilled to share this news."

About AESARA

AESARA is a market access agency with a focused purpose to impact healthcare decision-making to improve people's lives. Established in 2016, we are a woman and minority-owned company with biopharma seasoned industry professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Our diverse team is passionate about delivering to our client's transformative market access strategies and innovative digital communication solutions. For more information, please visit www.aesara.com and connect with AESARA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005260/en/

Contacts:

Pam Read

+1 587 233 4260 pam@aesara.com