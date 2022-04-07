Acronis Expands Partnership with cleverbridge After Experiencing 80% eCommerce Revenue Growth Over the Last 10 Years

The global leader in cyber protection now sets its sights on B2B digitalization with the help of cleverbridge's transformative automation capabilities

CHICAGO and COLOGNE, Germany, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- cleverbridge, a front runner in global commerce and subscription billing has expanded its relationship with Acronis, a worldwide leader in cyber protection, with a seven-year, exclusive contract.



cleverbridge manages complex global revenue generation and automated renewal processes that have helped Acronis grow tens of millions of Euros over the last 12-plus years. With cleverbridge, Acronis has improved renewal rates by 19% over the last six years.

After a test with another eCommerce provider, Acronis determined cleverbridge was a better fit for its lofty growth goals. Acronis' solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, and top-tier professional sports teams.

"We have the ultimate trust in our partnership with cleverbridge," said Acronis Director of Marketing Operations and eCommerce Kate Tekunova. "We've been through more than a decade of changes in an industry that moves at hyper speed. cleverbridge has always elevated us to the highest levels of revenue generation and customer experience. We are thrilled to expand our partnership and continue down this path of growth with them."

A leader in B2C, Acronis is now utilizing cleverbridge's all-in-one platform and expertise to succeed in the B2B space. Gartnerpredicts "80% of B2B sales interactions will be digital by 2025." By utilizing cleverbridge's "Quote-to-Cart" functionality, Acronis amplifies its sales efficiency by eliminating manual efforts for its sales team - and gives B2B buyers want they want... more self-service options. With just one click in their CRM, the Acronis team can instantly generate and send personalized, pre-populated shopping carts for their customers to complete transactions.

"We are in the middle of a B2B revolution," said cleverbridge Vice President of Global Accounts Kerry Dean. "With millennials taking over as key decision makers and the massive wave of digital adoption over the past few years, organizations across the board must accelerate their digital timetables. Acronis has recognized the significance of this movement, and we are thrilled to be their partner during this momentous transition and all of those to come."

About cleverbridge

cleverbridge enables B2B and B2C organizations delivering digital products to achieve their goal of growing. closer to their global customers and delivery needs for increased revenue, improved lifetime value, and business transformation. cleverbridge provides global billing solutions for digital goods, online services and SaaS companies in B2C and B2B markets. Its cloud-based platform simplifies recurring billing, optimizes the customer experience and offers comprehensive global compliance and payment capabilities. For more information on cleverbridge, please visit www.cleverbridge.com.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protectionthat solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malwarepowered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchainbased data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 2,000 employees and offices in 34 locations worldwide. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through over 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries and 26 languages.

