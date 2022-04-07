The Business Research Company: North America Accounts For Over Half Of The Microbiome Market - TBRC

The global microbiome market sees massive growth, with Asia Pacific catching up with North America at a growth rate of 49%.

LONDON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North America was the largest region in the microbiome market, accounting for 56.0% of the total in 2021. It was followed by the Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the microbiome market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 49.0% and 19.6% respectively during 2021-2026. These will be followed by North America.

The global microbiome market size is expected to grow from $0.27 billion in 2020 to $0.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37%. Microbiome market growth analysis shows that this is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global microbiome therapy market is expected to reach $0.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26%.

Request a free sample of the Microbiome Market Report

Market Definition

The microbiome market consists of sales of microbiome and related services used as immunotherapeutic agents in the pharmaceutical industry. Microbiomes are used as immunotherapy for a wide variety of conditions, including infectious diseases, endocrine and metabolic disorders, inflammatory conditions, cancers, irritable bowel syndrome, neurological disorders, hematological disorders and cardiovascular diseases.

Microbiomes are essential for human development, immunity and nutrition. They also help combat autoimmune diseases such as diabetes, fibromyalgia and others. The microbiome helps in digesting food and also acts as a supplement to vitamins like Vitamin B, B12, thiamine and K, which are integral for blood coagulation.

Microbiome Market Trends Include 3D Printing

The increasing use of 3D printing is a key trend gaining popularity in the microbiome market. 3D printing or additive manufacturing is the process of making a three-dimensional object from a CAD or 3D model. 3D printing has various applications in the sector, for instance, 3D printed pills are being used as the first non-invasive diagnostic tool capable of providing a profile of microbiome populations throughout the entire GI (gastrointestinal) tract. When compared to older methods, the 3D printed pill is more accurate and efficient. Moreover, 3D printed models or representations in terms of education are more effective in communicating visuospatial information, allowing for a better understanding of concepts not directly observable with the unaided eye. The models can be scaled at 20,000×, using computer-aided design software (CAD) and generating printed models of bacteria on mass-market 3D printers as well as printing identical model scaling enabling direct comparison as well as the design of a wide range of educational plans.

Microbiome Market Competitive Landscape And Approaches

The global microbiome market is concentrated characterized by the presence of global microbiome providers. Major players in the market include Seres Therapeutics, Enterome Bioscience, Ferring Pharmaceutical, Vedanta BioSciences, Second Genome Inc.

Player-adopted strategies in the human microbiome market include focus on expanding their microbiome business through strategic investments aimed at expanding its manufacturing capabilities and strategic agreements with existing market players, strategic investments on research and development and partnerships with market players for the development of innovative therapeutics and products, obtaining funding to invest in the development of pre-clinical and clinical programs, and expanding product development activities in microbiome therapeutics.

See more on the Microbiome Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market - By Disease (Infectious Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Cancers), By Sequencing Technology Type (Targeted Gene, RNA, Whole-Genome Shotgun (WGS)) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Antacids, Antiulcerants, Vitamin And Minerals, Antiobesity, Antiemetics And Antinauseants, Antidiarrhoeals), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Proteomics Global Market Report 2022 - By Component (Reagents, Instruments), By Instrument (Protein Microarrays, Spectroscopy, X-ray Crystallography, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Surface Plasmon Resonance, Protein Fractionation), By Service and Software (Core Proteomics Services, Bioinformatics Software & Services) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg