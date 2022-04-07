Regulatory News:

The Axway (Paris:AXW) Combined Shareholders' meeting will be held on:

Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. (UTC+2) Etoile Business Center

21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, France

Shareholders are invited to consult the section dedicated to the 2022 General Meeting on Axway's investors website:

https://investors.axway.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting. This section will be updated regularly to specify the definitive terms and conditions of participation in the Shareholders' Meeting and/or to adapt them to changes in the health situation and in legal and regulatory provisions that may occur after the publication of the notice of meeting.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005483/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Arthur Carli +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 acarli@axway.com

Press Relations: Sylvie Podetti +33 (0)1 47 17 22 40 spodetti@axway.com