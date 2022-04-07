GLM - Paczkomat InPost remedy for the global problem of CO2 emissions stemming from e-commerce

Summary conclusions from the Green Last Mile Europe 2022 report

LONDON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to market analyses, last mile deliveries (the final stage of the package journey from the distribution center to the customer's "door") account for the largest share of CO2 emissions in the e-commerce logistics process. Authors of the recently published "Green Last Mile Europe 2022" report estimate that it can be most quickly reduced by extensive consumer education and broad implementation of out-of-home deliveries. This is the key to success, as one Paczkomat reduces as much as 13,845 kg of CO2 per year, which corresponds to the purification of the atmosphere by 2769 trees.

"We want to change societal attitudes and remind people that we have to take care of the environment as consumers, because that is a concern for our common future. Paczkomaty are the most environmentally friendly form of online shopping delivery. They eliminate emissions of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of CO2, but also significantly reduce the traffic of courier cars on the streets of European cities. One courier distributing parcels to Parcel Lockers delivers about 1,000 parcels per working day by visiting four to five addresses, while in the traditional D2D formula, one courier delivers an average of only 75 parcels per working day. In 2021 alone our solutions saved nearly 100 million litres of fuel across Europe, and with continued growth in the number of Paczkomaty the fuel savings will only increase. The network of parcel lockers is so large that customers in large cities do not need to access them by vehicle, because they are located an average of 200-300 meters from their nearest device. A parcel locker reduces CO2 emissions from deliveries by an average of 75 percent. Soon, this solution will also be available to hundreds of millions of European consumers. In Poland this has already resulted in a veritable environmental revolution. We want to go take it further and develop our Paczkomaty networks across Europe, where we currently have more than 21,000 units. Our current ambition is for Western European consumers to take an active part in this ecological revolution," says Rafal Brzoska, founder and president of the InPost Group.

In addition to detailed information on the pro-ecological role of InPost parcel machines, the report includes numerous green initiatives taken by all participants in the logistics and CEP sector (courier, express & parcel), as well as analyses of the impact of last mile deliveries on the environment and key trends and efforts aimed at protecting the planet.

According to the report, current CEP industry growth stemming from dynamic e-commerce market development is accompanied by a rapid increase in the number of delivery vehicles, and thus a surge in the carbon footprint emitted by increased door-to-door deliveries. The level of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere in such manner may reach 5.5 million tonnes 2032. Fortunately, experts reassure that introducing pro-ecological activities offers opportunities to reduce the carbon footprint by over 91% in just a decade. However, two conditions need to be met globally for this to happen: the widest possible introduction of out-of-home deliveries and broad education of consumers and policymakers.

Green out-of-home delivery

Report authors indicate Paczkomaty InPost as the most sustainable delivery mode in the out-of-home model. In 2020 alone deliveries to Paczkomaty reduced carbon dioxide emissions by over 180,000 tonnes in Poland. Further development and increased use of the Paczkomaty network will contribute to vehicle traffic reduction in cities, thus improving air quality and protecting the climate. Such is now possible not just in Poland, but all European markets where InPost is present. Consumers in the UK, Italy, France, the Iberian Peninsula and Benelux can benefit from InPost deliveries in the most environmentally friendly way available in their countries. They have the Paczkomaty InPost network at their disposal - the most sustainable form of delivery, as well as numerous pick-up points (PUDO).

Electromobility for climate

Replacing combustion engines with electric motors is the foundation for reducing CO2 emissions. This is particularly important in the context of last mile deliveries. The report describes InPost's gradual replacement of its fleet with electric vehicles. Currently, 264 commercial electric vehicles drive the streets of the largest cities, such as Krakow, Warsaw, Lodz, Wroclaw, Poznan and Gdansk, of which nearly 90% are Nissan e-NV200 in the expanded version XL Voltia with a 10 m³ cargo hold. The fleet also includes fifteen more electric service vehicles. InPost is the leader among courier companies implementing EV solutions in Poland.

The educational aspects of the "InPost Green City" programme

The authors of the report "Green Last Mile Europe 2022" note consumer education is one of the key success factors. Here, InPost has been successful since 2021 by implementing an innovative program for the largest and medium-sized Polish cities called "InPost Green City," which supports urban development in accordance with the smart city idea. The programme currently covers 30 cities. The program aims to not only reduce CO2 emissions and vehicle traffic in city centers through Paczkomaty and an electric fleet, but largely to support changes in consumer behavior and assist governments in environmental education of residents.

InPost - a leader among e-commerce delivery platforms - as a company responsible for the environment and sustainable development, is now a partner of the "Green Last Mile Europe 2022" report developed by a team of specialists from Last Mile Experts as well as Nissan and Sameday representatives. More information on the Green Last Mile Europe 2022 report: https://lastmileexperts.com/reports-case-studies/

More information at: www.inpost.pl

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554272/InPost_Logo.jpg