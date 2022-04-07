Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE) (Paris:ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, announced today that Thibaut du Fayet, an expert in the biotech sector, has joined the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma as Chief Operating Officer.

Thibaut du Fayet brings to the company over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. After obtaining an MBA from ESSEC Business School in 1992, he became Senior Managing Director for 6 years at Bossard-Gemini. From 2000, he held management positions first at Rhône Poulenc as Strategy Director for 4 years and then at BioMerieux where he was also Strategic Marketing Director for 4 years. In 2008, he joined Transgene where he held the position of VP Corporate Development, Alliances Programs Management for 13 years.

Through his various leadership roles in development, strategy, business development, and program management, he has acquired important and diverse skills in the pharmaceutical industry.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, declared: "We welcome Thibaut du Fayet as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Executive Board. His broad expertise in biotechnology, acquired at Transgene, as well as his long lasting relationships and interactions with major companies in the healthcare field are undeniable assets for Pherecydes Pharma and the acceleration of its development."

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in several dozen patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, Pherecydes Pharma, its shareholders and its affiliates, directors, officers, counsels and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, statistical information or forecast information contained within this news release and that originates or is derived from third party sources or industry publications; these statistical data and forecast information are only used in this press release for information purposes. Finally, this press release may be drafted in French and in English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version will prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005604/en/

Contacts:

Pherecydes Pharma

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie

Chairman of the Executive Board

investors@pherecydes-pharma.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky Olivier Bricaud

Investor Relations

pherecydes@newcap.eu

T.: +33 1 44 71 94 92

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Media Relations

pherecydes@newcap.eu

T.: +33 1 44 71 00 15