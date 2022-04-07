Norsk Titanium AS (Euronext: NTI, OTCQB: NORSF) is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval for trading on the OTCQB market and commenced trading under the ticker "NORSF". By joining OTCQB market, the company further enhances its North American presence and commitment to U.S. customers and investors.

Norsk Titanium is a global leader in metal 3D printing through its Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) technology and industrial scale production in the highly regulated Commercial Aerospace industry. Headquartered in Norway, Norsk Titanium entered the public marketplace in 2021 by listing on the Euronext Growth exchange.

"We are excited to start trading our shares on the OTCQB Venture Market," said Michael Canario, CEO of Norsk Titanium. "This is a natural progression of our vision to broaden our investor base and expand our presence in North America where our state-of-the-art 640 metric tons additive manufacturing production facilities are located."

"Norsk Titanium is poised to enter a period of significant growth, offering cost-efficient and value-adding 3D printed parts to a large addressable market," adds Canario. With its additively manufactured RPDparts already in serial production for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Norsk Titanium is now developing parts for the Airbus A350, US defense market prime contractors, and the industrial market.

The OTCQB is operated by the OTC Markets Group and recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market providing data that investors need to analyze, value and trade securities. Being part of the OTC Markets Group will assist in diversifying Norsk Titanium's shareholder base with increased liquidity and brand visibility while maintaining a high level of transparency to inform and engage investors.

ABOUT NORSK TITANIUM

Norsk Titanium is a global leader in metal 3D printing, innovating the future of metal manufacturing by enabling a paradigm shift to a clean and sustainable manufacturing process. With its proprietary Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) technology and 700 MT of production capacity, Norsk Titanium offers cost-efficient 3D printing of value-added metal parts to a large addressable market. The RPD technology uses significantly less raw material, energy, and time than traditional energy-intensive forming methods, presenting customers with an opportunity to better manage input costs, logistics, and environmental impact. RPD printed parts are already flying on commercial aircraft, and Norsk Titanium has gained significant traction with large defense and industrial customers.

