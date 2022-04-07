Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) filed its 2021 Universal Registration Document and Financial Report with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority, issue number D.22-0255.

It includes:

the Annual Financial Report (RFA);

items from the Management Report;

the Report on Corporate Governance;

the Non-Financial Performance Statement (DPEF);

shareholders' consultation on compensation items due or allocated to executive directors in respect of fiscal 2021 and submitted to the Ordinary General Meeting, dated May 19th, 2022 ("Say on Pay");

the Statutory Auditors' reports for the financial statements and information relating to their annual fees

Information relating to the Shareholders' Mixed General Meeting, dated May 19th, in particular draft resolutions

This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted

in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website

on the AMF's website http://www.amf-france.org/

in Groupe SEB's website publications

The English translation of this document will be available soon on Groupe SEB's website.

Upcoming events 2022 April 28 after market close Q1 2022 sales and financial data May 19 3:00 p.m. Annual General Meeting July 21 before market opens H1 2022 sales and results October 24 after market closes 9-month 2022 sales and financial data

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8 billion in 2021 and has more than 34,000 employees worldwide.

