- (PLX AI) - Telecom Italia Board reviewed KKR's letter and determined that it would not be appropriate at this stage to give them access to due diligence.
- • Telecom Italia says KKR indicated its inability to confirm terms of expression of interest, including the price of EUR 0.505 per share
- • Given that KKR did not confirm its Expression of Interest, including the price therein previously indicated, the Board unanimously decided that it would not be appropriate at this time to grant KKR access to due diligence
- • Telecom Italia says would reconsider should KKR submit a deliverable, complete and attractive offer
KKR & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de