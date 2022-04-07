Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Ad Hoc Announcement (PDF) PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR Reinach, April 7, 2022 - Evolva (SIX:EVE) today announced that it has postponed its AGM 2022, which was originally scheduled for April 12, 2022 to May 5, 2022 due to technical reasons. The agenda items and proposals of the Board of Directors remain unchanged. The new invitation will be officially published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (SOGC) on April 12, 2022 in the form available under https://evolva.com/shareholder-info/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders/. Information about the full year 2021 results including the Annual Report 2021 is available on the company website at https://evolva.com/financial-data/full-year-results/. In line with the 'COVID-19 Ordinance 3', physical attendence by the shareholders at this year's AGM is not possible. Shareholders may cast their votes in writing or by electronic power of attorney to the independent proxy.

Important dates

May 5, 2022 Annual General Meeting

