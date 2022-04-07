Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le avril 7/April 2022) - The common shares of Gama Explorations Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Gama Explorations is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of copper. The company currently has the right to acquire 100% interest in the property known as the Big Onion Project located a short 20 minute drive from the town of Smithers in northern British Columbia.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Gama Explorations Inc. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Gama Explorations est une société d'exploration minière axée sur l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés pour l'exploitation du cuivre. La société a actuellement le droit d'acquérir un intérêt de 100 % dans la propriété connue sous le nom de projet Big Onion située à 20 minutes en voiture de la ville de Smithers dans le nord de la Colombie-Britannique.

Issuer/Émetteur: Gama Explorations Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): GAMA Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 7 542 700 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 0 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 36459L 10 3 ISIN: CA 36459L 10 3 1 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 11 avril/April 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 janvier/January Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GAMA. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.