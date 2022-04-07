DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING

7 April 2022

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC

(the "Company")

DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING

Hot Rocks Investments plc has been notified yesterday of the following transactions in the ordinary shares of the Company, made by Charles Vaughan, Non-Executive Director of the Company and Brian Rowbotham, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company on 6 April 2022:

Mr Vaughan purchased 1,500,000 ordinary shares of the Company at 0.65p per share.

Mr Rowbotham purchased 715,000 ordinary shares of the Company at 0.7p per share.

Following the Directors' purchases, Brian Rowbotham owns 6,081,666 Ordinary Shares and Charles Vaughan owns 4,400,000 Ordinary shares, representing 3.5 % and 2.53% respectively.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further details please contact:

Hot Rocks Investments plc

Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller Tel: 020 7220 9796

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Charles Vaughan 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Hot Rocks Investments plc b) LEI: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: a) Identification code: GB00B1WV3198

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of Ordinary Shares

Issue of shares

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.65p 1,500,000

Issue of warrants

Price(s) Volume(s) N/A N/A

Single transaction as in 4 c) above

Issue of shares

Price(s) Volume(s)

Aggregated information: Issue of warrants

d) Aggregated volume:

Price(s) Volume(s) N/A N/A

e) Date of the transaction: 6 April 2022

f) Place of the transaction: AQSE Growth Market

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Brian Rowbotham 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Hot Rocks Investments plc b) LEI: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: a) Identification code: GB00B1WV3198

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of Ordinary Shares

Issue of shares

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.7p 715,000

Issue of warrants

Price(s) Volume(s) N/A N/A

Single transaction as in 4 c) above

Issue of shares

Price(s) Volume(s)

Aggregated information: Issue of warrants

d) Aggregated volume:

Price(s) Volume(s) N/A N/A

e) Date of the transaction: 6 April 2022

f) Place of the transaction: AQSE Growth Market

