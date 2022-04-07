Hazmat University Discusses the Increase of Civil Penalties for Regulatory Violations for 2022

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / The hazardous materials, transportation, handling, and logistics industry is a rapidly evolving one, with updates on everything from compliance orders to civil penalties being imposed from time to time.

Federal laws regarding compliance orders and civil penalties are under the regulatory prevue of the US Department of Transportation, and are subject to change, with several updates being implemented in 2021 alone.

As Q1 of 2022 winds down, Hazmat University would like to address yet another update for civil penalties regarding regulatory violations in 2022, working hard to keep its customers apprised of important updates that may have a significant impact on business and operations.

Civil Penalty Updates for Regulatory Violations in 2022

Effective Monday, March 21st, 2022, the US Department of Transpiration (DOT) published its final ruling on increasing the minimum and maximum civil penalties for violations related to the shipment and transportation of hazardous materials.

Each year, penalties for non-compliance with the Hazardous Materials Regulations (HMR) increase at a rate set to match that of annual inflation.

In addition to the US DOT, other agencies such as the FAA, FRA, PHMSA, and FMCSA among others, are responsible for ensuring the safe transportation of hazardous materials within the United States.

For hazardous materials shipped by way of vessel, the US Coast Guard shares enforcement responsivity for applicable rules and regulations. Similarly, the US Postal Service may enforce rules and regulations specific to the shipment of hazardous goods through the US mail system.

Civil Monetary Penalty Inflations Adjustment

Effective March 21st, 2022, penalties for hazmat shipping violations (such as failure to offer proper hazmat training), are subject to a maximum penalty increase of $5,000. Such violations that result in serious injury, illness, death, or significant property damage are subject to a maximum penalty increased by more than $12,000.

New Maximum Civil Penalties 2022

$89,678 - Max civil penalty per day, per violation for standard hazmat shipping violations

$209,249 - Max civil penalty per day, per violation for violations resulting in severe injury, serious illness, death, or significant damage to property.

$540 - New minimum penalty, per day per employee, for any failure to provide required hazmat training per regulation 49 CFR 172.704.

Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration

Established on November 20th, 2004, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration ( PHMSA ) was launched under the Norman Y. Mineta Research and Special Programs Improvement Act.

PHMSA was founded with the goal of protecting both the environment and the American public by regulating the safe and secure transportation of hazardous materials by both consumers and industry, across all modalities of transport.

It is through this department that regulations are developed and enforced, including those pertaining to the safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly operation of nearly 2.3 million miles of pipeline and over 1-million daily shipments of hazardous materials by air, sea, and land.

Keeping Up to Date with Hazmat Training Requirements

All businesses dealing with the transportation of hazardous goods, as well as all hazmat employees, have a responsibility to keep up to date with any changes related to international and federal hazmat regulations.

Hazmat University remains committed to helping hazmat employees and companies get and stay in compliance with hazmat training requirements, offering online training and programs that are convenient and affordable.

