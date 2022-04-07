Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2022) - Istanbul-based hair transplant and plastic surgery operations center, Cosmeticium, is excited to introduce its new service. Providing services in Istanbul with its specialist doctors and service network, Cosmeticium privatized DHI hair transplantation, which is known as a new hair transplantation method.

The company, which is a member of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies and organizes international patient services, has offered a new service in the field of hair transplantation. Providing service with its wide academic network, Cosmeticium conveyed the details of the 3-day VIP DHI hair transplant service.





Cosmeticium vip transfer

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8694/119723_d8844bc884ce5ba5_001full.jpg

Every Stage of the Service is Carried Out by Doctors

The company has created a painless hair transplant package with a new personalized service, VIP DHI. During the operation, which will be carried out in the presence of 1 hair transplant surgeon and 2 nurses, the patient is offered the opportunity to communicate with a personal assistant 24/7.

All stages of the VIP DHI service, which is offered for the first time in Turkey in Cosmeticium, are carried out in the presence of a specialist doctor. With personalized service, fast and easy hair transplantation is being offered in Istanbul. In the method in which there is no obligation to shave the hair before hair transplantation, doctors take care of the collection and placement of the grafts instead of the technical team.

In the package with the VIP DHI service in which implant transplantation of up to 5000 grafts is offered, options such as accommodation and pick-up are also being offered. Operations and services are divided into different days within the 3-day package.

Doctor Çaglar Firat Armagan, one of the founders of the Cosmeticium brand, said, "We had many patients who came to us for hair transplantation, who asked only doctors to do all the stages of the operation and made requests from us in this regard. Upon the increase in these demands, we decided that we should create such a VIP service. This will not only meet the special demands of our patients but will also provide a great opportunity to increase our brand value for 2022."









Cosmeticium Hair Transplant Team

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8694/119723_d8844bc884ce5ba5_002full.jpg

It is Put Into Service For the First Time in Turkey

Cosmeticium offers service in this field for the first time in Turkey with VIP DHI. This service includes airport pick-up, accommodation in a 5-star hotel, all transfers, and DHI hair transplant service and controls. Individual service is provided within the scope of the service developed completely for the person. To learn more visit: https://cosmeticium.com/vip-dhi-hair-transplantation

By customizing the DHI hair transplant method, the service allows for a shorter procedure. With the new service of Cosmeticium, hair transplantation, controls, and bandage removal processes are completed within 3 days.

A personal assistant that can be contacted 24/7, along with a VIP transportation vehicle and driver, is also included in the service package. Check-up and bandage removal procedures, as well as Istanbul city tour service the day after DHI hair transplantation, are also included in the package.

Optionally, it is possible to turn it into a 4-day Special VIP DHI service. The 4-day package also includes other operational services such as hair washing after hair transplantation.





Cosmeticium official logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8694/119723_d8844bc884ce5ba5_003full.jpg





