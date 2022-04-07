Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2022) - Vegano Foods Inc. (CSE: VAGN) (OTC PINK: VAGNF) ("Vegano" or the "Company"), a 100% plant-based food technology and product company wishes to issue a correction and clarification to the news release dated on April 4, 2022. The Company previously announced the signing of a definitive agreement with SMPL Oats Ltd. and that 6,721,306 of the share purchase warrants will be exercisable at a price of $0.0112 for a period of two years from the date of closing of the acquisition. The correct exercise price for these warrants is $0.112.

Debt settlements

Vegano announces that it has settled in aggregate C$58,853 owed to certain independent contractors and ACM Management Inc. (the "Debt Settlement"). The Company settled C$31,500 owed to an independent contractor through the issuance of 350,000 common shares ("Shares) of the Company at a price of C$0.09 per share (the "First Debt Settlement Shares"). The First Debt Settlement Shares of the Company are subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws which hold period expires on August 7, 2022. The Company announces that it has also settled C$10,500 owed to a consultant through the issuance of 100,000 Shares of the Company at a price of C$0.105 per Share (the "Second Debt Settlement Shares"). The Second Debt Settlement Shares of the Company are subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws which hold period expires on August 7, 2022. The Company will seek to obtain the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to remove the CSE-imposed hold period on the Second Debt Settlement Shares.

The Company also announces the settlement of C$16,853 owed to ACM Management Inc., an entity owned and controlled by Alex McAulay, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, through the issuance of 187,256 Shares at a price of C$0.09 per Share (the "Third Debt Settlement Shares"). The Third Debt Settlement Shares are subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws which hold period expires on August 7, 2022. The issuance of the Third Debt Settlement Shares is a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101. As a result of the issuance of the Third Debt Settlement Shares, Mr. McAulay exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 193,256 Shares of Vegano, representing less than 1% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company.

The Debt Settlement was approved by the board of directors of the Company, all of whom are considered to be independent with reference to MI 61-101.

Stock option grant

The Company announces that it has granted 750,000 stock options to a consultant exercisable at $0.09 per common share for a period of two years.

