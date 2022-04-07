Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.04.2022

WKN: 895878 ISIN: US7611521078 Ticker-Symbol: RME 
Stuttgart
07.04.22
18:27 Uhr
231,65 Euro
+10,90
+4,94 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2022 | 22:17
106 Leser

(0)

ResMed Inc.: ResMed to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on April 28, 2022

SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it plans to release financial and operational results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. Following the release, ResMed management will host a webcast to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this webcast.

Earnings webcast details:

Location:http://investor.resmed.com (http://investor.resmed.com)
Date:Thursday, April 28, 2022
Time:1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT
International:London, Thursday, April 28, 9:30 p.m. BST
Sydney, Friday, April 29, 6:30 a.m. AEST

Please note that ResMed does not use outside phone lines to access the earnings call.

A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on ResMed's website and available approximately two hours after the webcast. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours after the webcast and will be accessible from April 28 until May 12 at:

U.S.: +1 877.660.6853
International: +1 201.612.7415
Conference ID: 13727876

About ResMed
At ResMedand follow @ResMed.

For investorsFor media
Amy WakehamJayme Rubenstein
+1 858.836.5000 +1 858.836.6798
investorrelations@resmed.com (mailto:investorrelations@resmed.com) news@resmed.com (mailto:news@resmed.com)


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
