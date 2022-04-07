Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Addition of Alpha Strategic Advisors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the addition of Alpha Strategic Advisors led by Andrew Brookman, Managing Director

Andrew Brookman is the founder of Alpha Strategic Advisors1. Andrew is a veteran of the financial industry, with experience working for Greenwich Prime Trading Group, a prominent Buy-Side Hedge Fund Trading Desk on Wall Street. He later left Greenwich Prime Trading Group to become a Partner and Head Trader at Brill Securities, a full service broker-dealer. Mr. Brookman built a wealth management business and clientele while at Brill Securities were he was able to enhance their business with new trading strategies and investment products. Later Andrew went on to work at firms such as Oppenheimer & Co. Inc and LPL Financial. Andrew is guided by the premise of focusing on his clients' needs and goals by using sophisticated investment and hedging strategies and adapting to the current market environment. He utilizes portfolio enhancement tools for his ultra-high net worth clients and complex derivative strategies to enhance his clients' portfolios.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "Andrew brings a commitment to providing a high level of personalized service and significant wealth management experience to his clients.He is a valuable addition to our team as we continue to grow and enhance our wealth management platform."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "We are thrilled to continue the expansion of our Westport, CT. location with the addition of Alpha Strategic Advisors. We look forward to supporting Andrew as he provides his clients with the best possible service to help them achieve their goals."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

1Alpha Strategic Advisors - Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a Member: FINRA/SIPC

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/696621/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Announces-the-Addition-of-Alpha-Strategic-Advisors