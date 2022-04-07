Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2022) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTC Pink: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular ("Circular"), dated February 1, 2022, were approved at the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on March 25, 2022 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting RSM Canada LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company, and Cale Moodie, Dario Meli, Kalle Radage, Carmen To, and Mitchell Demeter were elected as members of the board of directors of the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its proposal to adopt a new rolling 10% share compensation plan (the "New Share Compensation Plan") as a result of certain amendments made to TSXV Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation ("Policy 4.4") which came into effect on November 24, 2021, was approved at the Meeting. The New Share Compensation Plan replaces and supersedes the Company's previous 10% rolling stock option plan. For more information on the changes to Policy 4.4, please see the TSXV Bulletin re Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation (November 24, 2021). The New Share Compensation Plan was approved by the TSXV on April 5, 2021.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets (TSXV: NDA) is one of the first publicly-traded blockchain companies in Canada and is a cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure leader with operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated blockchain technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

