Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2022) - HealingMaps Inc, a third-party platform dedicated to psychedelic-assisted therapy, helping educate curious parties on treatments, results & available care-providers, will be participating in the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference, which will take place on April 19 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Cory Jones will be speaking at 12:10 pm ET on April 19th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the HealingMaps Inc management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

"We're glad to welcome the burgeoning psychedelics industry into Benzinga's growing ecosystem of events. We've seen cannabis businesses raise hundreds of millions of dollars at our Cannabis Capital Conferences and it's our pleasure to open this possibility to businesses working to develop and establish psychedelics as the new paradigm-shift in mental health treatment," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

To register and access please follow this link.

About HealingMaps Inc

Healing Maps was created as a source for individuals looking for accurate and honest information about psychedelic-assisted therapy and how to find qualified providers in their area. Inspired by the groundbreaking research and expanding access to these alternative treatments, Healing Maps is on a journey to become the world's most informative and trusted psychedelic-therapy search site. AND to reduce the friction between education & the path to an individual's healing - helping those that probably never knew that therapies would be available to them so close to home.

About The Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference

The premier gathering of psychedelic entrepreneurs and investors in North America is debuting in Miami.

The debut of the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference will gather the biggest players in the psychedelics industry on April 19 in Miami. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, insider panels and networking.

The Benzinga Psychedelic Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants a chance to connect with the people driving the psychedelics industry forward. Join live in Miami or online anywhere to participate in this Psychedelics industry conference with top industry players.

For further information:

Mark Goldhar

CFO

902-478-7090

mark@healingmaps.com