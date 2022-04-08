LONGi to supply Hi-MO 5 modules to Red Sea Project

XI'AN, China, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has announced that it has won a contract to supply 406MW of its Hi-MO 5 bifacial modules to SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd. for Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Project. Located on the Kingdom's west coast, the project will be completely powered by renewable energy on a scale not previously achieved anywhere in the world, with energy to be generated via solar panels and wind turbines to meet initial demand of 210MW, with further expansion planned.

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind what is viewed as the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism project, awarded its highest-value contract to date to a consortium led by ACWA Power to design, build, operate and transfer the project's utilities infrastructure, generating up to 650,000 MWh of CO2 free power. The CO2 emissions saved are the equivalent of some half a million tons annually.

Included in the package is the world's largest battery storage facility of 1000MWh, which will allow the destination to remain completely off-grid and powered by renewables day and night. The agreement also covers the construction of three seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) plants, designed to provide clean drinking water, a solid waste management center and an innovative sewage treatment plant (STP) that is expected to allow waste to be managed in a way that enhances the environment, by creating new wetland habitats and supplementing the venue with irrigation water for landscaping.

The Red Sea Project has already achieved significant milestones and, upon its completion in 2030, there will be 50 hotels, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms, and around 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

"The Red Sea Project is a vital undertaking as part of Saudi Vision 2030 and the completion of the project will lead to a new way of life in the Middle East. LONGi will spare no effort to contribute to the region's energy transformation," commented Dennis She, LONGi Group Vice President.

As a world-leading solar technology company, LONGi will continue to contribute to global energy transformation together with partners from all sectors.

