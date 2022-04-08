- (PLX AI) - Kid ASA Q1 revenue NOK 604.6 million vs. estimate NOK 587 million.
- • Like-for-like +7.3%
- • Online sales accounted for 11.3% of total revenues in the quarter
(PLX AI) - Kid ASA Q1 revenue NOK 604.6 million vs. estimate NOK 587 million.• Like-for-like +7.3%• Online sales accounted for 11.3% of total revenues in the quarter
