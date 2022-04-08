- (PLX AI) - Volvo Financial impact on Volvo Group due to the war in Ukraine.
- • Volvo Group has total assets of approximately SEK 9 billion related to Russia
- • Volvo says SEK 6 billion is cash items that could be materialized over the coming years
- • Volvo says in first quarter 2022 assets amounting to approximately SEK 4 billion will be provided for and have a negative impact on operating income, primarily in Financial Services segment
- • Volvo says last year 3% of the Group's net sales were attributable to Russia
