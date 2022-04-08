Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 7

08 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 07 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 103,886
Weighted average purchase price paid: 410.5748 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 415 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 407 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 650,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 245,440,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 07 April 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
845412.50 08:29:0700058171938TRLO0LSE
400412.50 08:29:0700058171937TRLO0LSE
1177412.50 08:31:1400058172088TRLO0LSE
1292411.00 08:31:1600058172089TRLO0LSE
842414.50 08:47:1600058172814TRLO0LSE
300414.50 08:47:1600058172816TRLO0LSE
589414.50 08:47:1600058172815TRLO0LSE
2481415.00 08:47:1600058172818TRLO0LSE
350415.00 08:47:1600058172817TRLO0LSE
350415.00 08:47:1600058172819TRLO0LSE
350415.00 08:47:1600058172820TRLO0LSE
548415.00 08:47:1600058172821TRLO0LSE
1563415.00 08:47:2000058172844TRLO0LSE
45415.00 08:47:2000058172843TRLO0LSE
557415.00 08:47:2000058172842TRLO0LSE
135414.00 08:47:2000058172846TRLO0LSE
1734415.00 08:47:2000058172845TRLO0LSE
1148415.00 08:47:2000058172847TRLO0LSE
1281415.00 08:49:3500058172985TRLO0LSE
1183415.00 08:49:3500058172984TRLO0LSE
734414.50 08:52:4500058173237TRLO0LSE
458414.50 08:52:4500058173236TRLO0LSE
172414.50 08:52:4500058173235TRLO0LSE
1167414.50 08:52:4500058173238TRLO0LSE
772410.00 09:04:2900058173568TRLO0LSE
550410.00 09:04:2900058173567TRLO0LSE
1154408.00 09:08:3400058173798TRLO0LSE
534408.00 09:08:3400058173800TRLO0LSE
350408.00 09:08:3400058173799TRLO0LSE
496408.50 09:08:3400058173801TRLO0LSE
238407.50 09:53:4500058175504TRLO0LSE
540407.50 09:53:4500058175503TRLO0LSE
137407.50 09:53:4500058175502TRLO0LSE
111407.50 09:53:4500058175501TRLO0LSE
6408.50 10:14:0300058176392TRLO0LSE
306408.50 10:14:0300058176394TRLO0LSE
900408.50 10:14:0300058176393TRLO0LSE
1133411.50 10:24:1500058176858TRLO0LSE
219411.00 10:25:0400058176895TRLO0LSE
2433411.00 10:28:0200058177003TRLO0LSE
673411.00 10:28:0200058177005TRLO0LSE
562411.00 10:28:0200058177004TRLO0LSE
592410.50 10:28:0300058177007TRLO0LSE
434410.50 10:28:1200058177019TRLO0LSE
5410.50 10:28:5700058177033TRLO0LSE
266410.50 10:43:0100058177466TRLO0LSE
687410.50 10:43:0100058177465TRLO0LSE
209410.50 10:43:0100058177464TRLO0LSE
103410.50 10:43:0100058177463TRLO0LSE
400410.50 10:43:0100058177462TRLO0LSE
350411.00 10:43:0100058177468TRLO0LSE
536411.00 10:43:0100058177467TRLO0LSE
196409.50 11:10:2100058178226TRLO0LSE
144409.50 11:10:2100058178225TRLO0LSE
350409.50 11:10:2100058178224TRLO0LSE
111409.50 11:10:2100058178223TRLO0LSE
100409.50 11:10:2100058178222TRLO0LSE
182409.50 11:24:2100058178582TRLO0LSE
978409.50 11:24:2100058178581TRLO0LSE
111409.50 11:27:4200058178703TRLO0LSE
350409.50 11:27:4200058178702TRLO0LSE
209409.50 11:27:4200058178701TRLO0LSE
808409.00 11:33:0700058178861TRLO0LSE
350409.00 11:33:0700058178860TRLO0LSE
513410.50 11:46:4000058179282TRLO0LSE
300410.50 11:55:1500058179468TRLO0LSE
300410.50 11:55:1500058179467TRLO0LSE
466410.50 11:55:1500058179466TRLO0LSE
223410.50 11:55:4300058179491TRLO0LSE
963410.50 11:55:4300058179490TRLO0LSE
95410.50 11:55:4300058179489TRLO0LSE
350410.50 12:05:1900058179776TRLO0LSE
1069410.50 12:05:1900058179775TRLO0LSE
423412.00 12:09:1500058180103TRLO0LSE
202412.00 12:09:1500058180102TRLO0LSE
39412.00 12:09:1500058180101TRLO0LSE
596412.00 12:09:1500058180100TRLO0LSE
1219411.50 12:09:2500058180111TRLO0LSE
182410.00 12:11:3500058180182TRLO0LSE
388410.00 12:11:3500058180181TRLO0LSE
245410.00 12:35:0200058180890TRLO0LSE
296410.50 12:57:0800058181568TRLO0LSE
400410.50 12:57:0800058181567TRLO0LSE
400410.50 12:57:0800058181566TRLO0LSE
300410.50 12:57:0800058181565TRLO0LSE
800410.50 12:57:0800058181564TRLO0LSE
300410.50 12:57:0800058181563TRLO0LSE
12410.50 12:57:0800058181562TRLO0LSE
1009410.50 12:57:0800058181570TRLO0LSE
350410.50 12:57:0800058181569TRLO0LSE
404409.50 13:19:4800058182188TRLO0LSE
1229410.00 13:33:4400058182620TRLO0LSE
814410.00 13:33:4400058182619TRLO0LSE
320411.00 13:48:3500058183162TRLO0LSE
478411.00 13:48:3500058183161TRLO0LSE
1200411.00 13:48:3500058183160TRLO0LSE
1150411.00 13:48:3500058183159TRLO0LSE
802411.00 13:48:3500058183163TRLO0LSE
230411.00 13:48:4200058183165TRLO0LSE
1067411.00 13:48:4200058183164TRLO0LSE
500411.00 13:51:5100058183278TRLO0LSE
350411.00 13:51:5100058183277TRLO0LSE
1335410.50 14:07:0500058184073TRLO0LSE
819410.50 14:14:0500058184485TRLO0LSE
400410.50 14:14:0500058184484TRLO0LSE
1156410.50 14:18:0600058184607TRLO0LSE
58410.50 14:18:5500058184638TRLO0LSE
1606410.50 14:18:5500058184637TRLO0LSE
925411.00 14:30:2700058185241TRLO0LSE
165411.00 14:30:2700058185240TRLO0LSE
821411.00 14:32:2700058185403TRLO0LSE
407411.00 14:32:2700058185402TRLO0LSE
1228410.50 14:32:5900058185425TRLO0LSE
1165410.50 14:33:1700058185446TRLO0LSE
1330411.00 14:39:5000058185904TRLO0LSE
13411.00 14:39:5000058185903TRLO0LSE
900411.00 14:39:5000058185902TRLO0LSE
300411.00 14:39:5000058185901TRLO0LSE
350410.50 14:40:4100058185968TRLO0LSE
766410.50 14:40:4100058185967TRLO0LSE
265410.50 14:49:0100058186484TRLO0LSE
864410.50 14:49:0100058186483TRLO0LSE
103410.50 14:49:0100058186485TRLO0LSE
269410.50 14:49:0100058186486TRLO0LSE
749410.50 14:49:0100058186490TRLO0LSE
58410.50 14:49:0100058186489TRLO0LSE
28410.50 14:49:0100058186488TRLO0LSE
61410.50 14:49:0100058186487TRLO0LSE
25409.50 15:00:2900058187221TRLO0LSE
400409.50 15:00:2900058187220TRLO0LSE
837409.50 15:00:2900058187219TRLO0LSE
350409.50 15:00:2900058187223TRLO0LSE
619409.50 15:00:2900058187222TRLO0LSE
400409.00 15:09:1800058187765TRLO0LSE
400409.00 15:09:1800058187764TRLO0LSE
155409.00 15:09:1800058187763TRLO0LSE
613409.00 15:09:1800058187762TRLO0LSE
578409.00 15:09:1800058187761TRLO0LSE
204409.00 15:09:1800058187766TRLO0LSE
1091409.00 15:09:1800058187767TRLO0LSE
350410.00 15:20:2700058188394TRLO0LSE
1003410.00 15:20:2700058188393TRLO0LSE
482409.50 15:25:5600058188652TRLO0LSE
403409.50 15:25:5600058188651TRLO0LSE
775409.50 15:25:5600058188650TRLO0LSE
350409.50 15:25:5600058188649TRLO0LSE
471409.00 15:28:5600058188844TRLO0LSE
441409.00 15:28:5600058188843TRLO0LSE
310409.00 15:28:5600058188842TRLO0LSE
525409.00 15:33:1500058189252TRLO0LSE
350409.00 15:36:1300058189415TRLO0LSE
799409.00 15:36:1300058189414TRLO0LSE
390408.50 15:39:2100058189603TRLO0LSE
792408.50 15:39:2100058189602TRLO0LSE
300408.00 15:54:0700058191185TRLO0LSE
600408.00 15:54:0700058191184TRLO0LSE
300408.00 15:54:0700058191183TRLO0LSE
1179408.00 15:56:1800058191317TRLO0LSE
134408.00 15:56:1800058191316TRLO0LSE
264408.00 15:56:2000058191318TRLO0LSE
61408.00 15:56:2000058191321TRLO0LSE
264408.00 15:56:2000058191320TRLO0LSE
564408.00 15:56:2000058191319TRLO0LSE
251408.00 15:56:2000058191323TRLO0LSE
350408.00 15:56:2000058191322TRLO0LSE
289407.50 15:58:2000058191426TRLO0LSE
124407.50 15:58:2000058191425TRLO0LSE
165407.50 15:58:2000058191424TRLO0LSE
139407.50 15:58:2000058191423TRLO0LSE
350408.00 16:00:4700058191599TRLO0LSE
350408.00 16:01:4700058191652TRLO0LSE
251407.50 16:03:0600058191787TRLO0LSE
124407.50 16:03:0800058191788TRLO0LSE
161407.50 16:03:2300058191819TRLO0LSE
400407.50 16:03:2300058191818TRLO0LSE
400407.50 16:03:2300058191817TRLO0LSE
350408.00 16:15:2700058192669TRLO0LSE
9408.00 16:15:2700058192668TRLO0LSE
53408.00 16:15:2700058192667TRLO0LSE
120408.00 16:15:2700058192666TRLO0LSE
47408.00 16:15:2700058192665TRLO0LSE
46408.00 16:15:2700058192664TRLO0LSE
193408.00 16:15:2700058192663TRLO0LSE
350408.00 16:15:2700058192670TRLO0LSE
178408.00 16:15:2700058192673TRLO0LSE
34408.00 16:15:2700058192672TRLO0LSE
350408.00 16:15:2700058192671TRLO0LSE
350408.00 16:15:2700058192675TRLO0LSE
330408.00 16:15:2700058192674TRLO0LSE
350408.00 16:15:2700058192676TRLO0LSE
688408.00 16:15:4000058192703TRLO0LSE
330408.00 16:15:4000058192702TRLO0LSE
350408.00 16:15:4000058192701TRLO0LSE
41408.00 16:16:1000058192744TRLO0LSE
120408.00 16:16:1000058192743TRLO0LSE
37408.00 16:16:1000058192742TRLO0LSE
103408.00 16:16:1000058192741TRLO0LSE
79408.00 16:16:4000058192767TRLO0LSE
178408.00 16:16:4000058192766TRLO0LSE
2408.00 16:18:3300058192905TRLO0LSE
37408.00 16:18:3300058192904TRLO0LSE
350408.00 16:20:1400058193011TRLO0LSE
149408.00 16:20:1400058193010TRLO0LSE
755408.00 16:20:1400058193013TRLO0LSE
562408.00 16:20:1400058193012TRLO0LSE
310407.50 16:21:2600058193139TRLO0LSE
54407.50 16:21:3000058193143TRLO0LSE
777407.50 16:21:3000058193142TRLO0LSE
111407.00 16:29:4100058194219TRLO0LSE
606407.00 16:29:4100058194217TRLO0LSE
405407.00 16:29:4100058194216TRLO0LSE
191407.00 16:29:4100058194218TRLO0LSE
347407.00 16:29:4100058194220TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

