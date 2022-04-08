Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

08 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 07 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 103,886 Weighted average purchase price paid : 410.5748 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 415 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 407 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 650,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 245,440,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 07 April 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 845 412.50 08:29:07 00058171938TRLO0 LSE 400 412.50 08:29:07 00058171937TRLO0 LSE 1177 412.50 08:31:14 00058172088TRLO0 LSE 1292 411.00 08:31:16 00058172089TRLO0 LSE 842 414.50 08:47:16 00058172814TRLO0 LSE 300 414.50 08:47:16 00058172816TRLO0 LSE 589 414.50 08:47:16 00058172815TRLO0 LSE 2481 415.00 08:47:16 00058172818TRLO0 LSE 350 415.00 08:47:16 00058172817TRLO0 LSE 350 415.00 08:47:16 00058172819TRLO0 LSE 350 415.00 08:47:16 00058172820TRLO0 LSE 548 415.00 08:47:16 00058172821TRLO0 LSE 1563 415.00 08:47:20 00058172844TRLO0 LSE 45 415.00 08:47:20 00058172843TRLO0 LSE 557 415.00 08:47:20 00058172842TRLO0 LSE 135 414.00 08:47:20 00058172846TRLO0 LSE 1734 415.00 08:47:20 00058172845TRLO0 LSE 1148 415.00 08:47:20 00058172847TRLO0 LSE 1281 415.00 08:49:35 00058172985TRLO0 LSE 1183 415.00 08:49:35 00058172984TRLO0 LSE 734 414.50 08:52:45 00058173237TRLO0 LSE 458 414.50 08:52:45 00058173236TRLO0 LSE 172 414.50 08:52:45 00058173235TRLO0 LSE 1167 414.50 08:52:45 00058173238TRLO0 LSE 772 410.00 09:04:29 00058173568TRLO0 LSE 550 410.00 09:04:29 00058173567TRLO0 LSE 1154 408.00 09:08:34 00058173798TRLO0 LSE 534 408.00 09:08:34 00058173800TRLO0 LSE 350 408.00 09:08:34 00058173799TRLO0 LSE 496 408.50 09:08:34 00058173801TRLO0 LSE 238 407.50 09:53:45 00058175504TRLO0 LSE 540 407.50 09:53:45 00058175503TRLO0 LSE 137 407.50 09:53:45 00058175502TRLO0 LSE 111 407.50 09:53:45 00058175501TRLO0 LSE 6 408.50 10:14:03 00058176392TRLO0 LSE 306 408.50 10:14:03 00058176394TRLO0 LSE 900 408.50 10:14:03 00058176393TRLO0 LSE 1133 411.50 10:24:15 00058176858TRLO0 LSE 219 411.00 10:25:04 00058176895TRLO0 LSE 2433 411.00 10:28:02 00058177003TRLO0 LSE 673 411.00 10:28:02 00058177005TRLO0 LSE 562 411.00 10:28:02 00058177004TRLO0 LSE 592 410.50 10:28:03 00058177007TRLO0 LSE 434 410.50 10:28:12 00058177019TRLO0 LSE 5 410.50 10:28:57 00058177033TRLO0 LSE 266 410.50 10:43:01 00058177466TRLO0 LSE 687 410.50 10:43:01 00058177465TRLO0 LSE 209 410.50 10:43:01 00058177464TRLO0 LSE 103 410.50 10:43:01 00058177463TRLO0 LSE 400 410.50 10:43:01 00058177462TRLO0 LSE 350 411.00 10:43:01 00058177468TRLO0 LSE 536 411.00 10:43:01 00058177467TRLO0 LSE 196 409.50 11:10:21 00058178226TRLO0 LSE 144 409.50 11:10:21 00058178225TRLO0 LSE 350 409.50 11:10:21 00058178224TRLO0 LSE 111 409.50 11:10:21 00058178223TRLO0 LSE 100 409.50 11:10:21 00058178222TRLO0 LSE 182 409.50 11:24:21 00058178582TRLO0 LSE 978 409.50 11:24:21 00058178581TRLO0 LSE 111 409.50 11:27:42 00058178703TRLO0 LSE 350 409.50 11:27:42 00058178702TRLO0 LSE 209 409.50 11:27:42 00058178701TRLO0 LSE 808 409.00 11:33:07 00058178861TRLO0 LSE 350 409.00 11:33:07 00058178860TRLO0 LSE 513 410.50 11:46:40 00058179282TRLO0 LSE 300 410.50 11:55:15 00058179468TRLO0 LSE 300 410.50 11:55:15 00058179467TRLO0 LSE 466 410.50 11:55:15 00058179466TRLO0 LSE 223 410.50 11:55:43 00058179491TRLO0 LSE 963 410.50 11:55:43 00058179490TRLO0 LSE 95 410.50 11:55:43 00058179489TRLO0 LSE 350 410.50 12:05:19 00058179776TRLO0 LSE 1069 410.50 12:05:19 00058179775TRLO0 LSE 423 412.00 12:09:15 00058180103TRLO0 LSE 202 412.00 12:09:15 00058180102TRLO0 LSE 39 412.00 12:09:15 00058180101TRLO0 LSE 596 412.00 12:09:15 00058180100TRLO0 LSE 1219 411.50 12:09:25 00058180111TRLO0 LSE 182 410.00 12:11:35 00058180182TRLO0 LSE 388 410.00 12:11:35 00058180181TRLO0 LSE 245 410.00 12:35:02 00058180890TRLO0 LSE 296 410.50 12:57:08 00058181568TRLO0 LSE 400 410.50 12:57:08 00058181567TRLO0 LSE 400 410.50 12:57:08 00058181566TRLO0 LSE 300 410.50 12:57:08 00058181565TRLO0 LSE 800 410.50 12:57:08 00058181564TRLO0 LSE 300 410.50 12:57:08 00058181563TRLO0 LSE 12 410.50 12:57:08 00058181562TRLO0 LSE 1009 410.50 12:57:08 00058181570TRLO0 LSE 350 410.50 12:57:08 00058181569TRLO0 LSE 404 409.50 13:19:48 00058182188TRLO0 LSE 1229 410.00 13:33:44 00058182620TRLO0 LSE 814 410.00 13:33:44 00058182619TRLO0 LSE 320 411.00 13:48:35 00058183162TRLO0 LSE 478 411.00 13:48:35 00058183161TRLO0 LSE 1200 411.00 13:48:35 00058183160TRLO0 LSE 1150 411.00 13:48:35 00058183159TRLO0 LSE 802 411.00 13:48:35 00058183163TRLO0 LSE 230 411.00 13:48:42 00058183165TRLO0 LSE 1067 411.00 13:48:42 00058183164TRLO0 LSE 500 411.00 13:51:51 00058183278TRLO0 LSE 350 411.00 13:51:51 00058183277TRLO0 LSE 1335 410.50 14:07:05 00058184073TRLO0 LSE 819 410.50 14:14:05 00058184485TRLO0 LSE 400 410.50 14:14:05 00058184484TRLO0 LSE 1156 410.50 14:18:06 00058184607TRLO0 LSE 58 410.50 14:18:55 00058184638TRLO0 LSE 1606 410.50 14:18:55 00058184637TRLO0 LSE 925 411.00 14:30:27 00058185241TRLO0 LSE 165 411.00 14:30:27 00058185240TRLO0 LSE 821 411.00 14:32:27 00058185403TRLO0 LSE 407 411.00 14:32:27 00058185402TRLO0 LSE 1228 410.50 14:32:59 00058185425TRLO0 LSE 1165 410.50 14:33:17 00058185446TRLO0 LSE 1330 411.00 14:39:50 00058185904TRLO0 LSE 13 411.00 14:39:50 00058185903TRLO0 LSE 900 411.00 14:39:50 00058185902TRLO0 LSE 300 411.00 14:39:50 00058185901TRLO0 LSE 350 410.50 14:40:41 00058185968TRLO0 LSE 766 410.50 14:40:41 00058185967TRLO0 LSE 265 410.50 14:49:01 00058186484TRLO0 LSE 864 410.50 14:49:01 00058186483TRLO0 LSE 103 410.50 14:49:01 00058186485TRLO0 LSE 269 410.50 14:49:01 00058186486TRLO0 LSE 749 410.50 14:49:01 00058186490TRLO0 LSE 58 410.50 14:49:01 00058186489TRLO0 LSE 28 410.50 14:49:01 00058186488TRLO0 LSE 61 410.50 14:49:01 00058186487TRLO0 LSE 25 409.50 15:00:29 00058187221TRLO0 LSE 400 409.50 15:00:29 00058187220TRLO0 LSE 837 409.50 15:00:29 00058187219TRLO0 LSE 350 409.50 15:00:29 00058187223TRLO0 LSE 619 409.50 15:00:29 00058187222TRLO0 LSE 400 409.00 15:09:18 00058187765TRLO0 LSE 400 409.00 15:09:18 00058187764TRLO0 LSE 155 409.00 15:09:18 00058187763TRLO0 LSE 613 409.00 15:09:18 00058187762TRLO0 LSE 578 409.00 15:09:18 00058187761TRLO0 LSE 204 409.00 15:09:18 00058187766TRLO0 LSE 1091 409.00 15:09:18 00058187767TRLO0 LSE 350 410.00 15:20:27 00058188394TRLO0 LSE 1003 410.00 15:20:27 00058188393TRLO0 LSE 482 409.50 15:25:56 00058188652TRLO0 LSE 403 409.50 15:25:56 00058188651TRLO0 LSE 775 409.50 15:25:56 00058188650TRLO0 LSE 350 409.50 15:25:56 00058188649TRLO0 LSE 471 409.00 15:28:56 00058188844TRLO0 LSE 441 409.00 15:28:56 00058188843TRLO0 LSE 310 409.00 15:28:56 00058188842TRLO0 LSE 525 409.00 15:33:15 00058189252TRLO0 LSE 350 409.00 15:36:13 00058189415TRLO0 LSE 799 409.00 15:36:13 00058189414TRLO0 LSE 390 408.50 15:39:21 00058189603TRLO0 LSE 792 408.50 15:39:21 00058189602TRLO0 LSE 300 408.00 15:54:07 00058191185TRLO0 LSE 600 408.00 15:54:07 00058191184TRLO0 LSE 300 408.00 15:54:07 00058191183TRLO0 LSE 1179 408.00 15:56:18 00058191317TRLO0 LSE 134 408.00 15:56:18 00058191316TRLO0 LSE 264 408.00 15:56:20 00058191318TRLO0 LSE 61 408.00 15:56:20 00058191321TRLO0 LSE 264 408.00 15:56:20 00058191320TRLO0 LSE 564 408.00 15:56:20 00058191319TRLO0 LSE 251 408.00 15:56:20 00058191323TRLO0 LSE 350 408.00 15:56:20 00058191322TRLO0 LSE 289 407.50 15:58:20 00058191426TRLO0 LSE 124 407.50 15:58:20 00058191425TRLO0 LSE 165 407.50 15:58:20 00058191424TRLO0 LSE 139 407.50 15:58:20 00058191423TRLO0 LSE 350 408.00 16:00:47 00058191599TRLO0 LSE 350 408.00 16:01:47 00058191652TRLO0 LSE 251 407.50 16:03:06 00058191787TRLO0 LSE 124 407.50 16:03:08 00058191788TRLO0 LSE 161 407.50 16:03:23 00058191819TRLO0 LSE 400 407.50 16:03:23 00058191818TRLO0 LSE 400 407.50 16:03:23 00058191817TRLO0 LSE 350 408.00 16:15:27 00058192669TRLO0 LSE 9 408.00 16:15:27 00058192668TRLO0 LSE 53 408.00 16:15:27 00058192667TRLO0 LSE 120 408.00 16:15:27 00058192666TRLO0 LSE 47 408.00 16:15:27 00058192665TRLO0 LSE 46 408.00 16:15:27 00058192664TRLO0 LSE 193 408.00 16:15:27 00058192663TRLO0 LSE 350 408.00 16:15:27 00058192670TRLO0 LSE 178 408.00 16:15:27 00058192673TRLO0 LSE 34 408.00 16:15:27 00058192672TRLO0 LSE 350 408.00 16:15:27 00058192671TRLO0 LSE 350 408.00 16:15:27 00058192675TRLO0 LSE 330 408.00 16:15:27 00058192674TRLO0 LSE 350 408.00 16:15:27 00058192676TRLO0 LSE 688 408.00 16:15:40 00058192703TRLO0 LSE 330 408.00 16:15:40 00058192702TRLO0 LSE 350 408.00 16:15:40 00058192701TRLO0 LSE 41 408.00 16:16:10 00058192744TRLO0 LSE 120 408.00 16:16:10 00058192743TRLO0 LSE 37 408.00 16:16:10 00058192742TRLO0 LSE 103 408.00 16:16:10 00058192741TRLO0 LSE 79 408.00 16:16:40 00058192767TRLO0 LSE 178 408.00 16:16:40 00058192766TRLO0 LSE 2 408.00 16:18:33 00058192905TRLO0 LSE 37 408.00 16:18:33 00058192904TRLO0 LSE 350 408.00 16:20:14 00058193011TRLO0 LSE 149 408.00 16:20:14 00058193010TRLO0 LSE 755 408.00 16:20:14 00058193013TRLO0 LSE 562 408.00 16:20:14 00058193012TRLO0 LSE 310 407.50 16:21:26 00058193139TRLO0 LSE 54 407.50 16:21:30 00058193143TRLO0 LSE 777 407.50 16:21:30 00058193142TRLO0 LSE 111 407.00 16:29:41 00058194219TRLO0 LSE 606 407.00 16:29:41 00058194217TRLO0 LSE 405 407.00 16:29:41 00058194216TRLO0 LSE 191 407.00 16:29:41 00058194218TRLO0 LSE 347 407.00 16:29:41 00058194220TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

