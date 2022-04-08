India's Next Automation has developed a tractor-mounted hydraulically operated arm as a cleaning solution for panels in solar farms.From pv magazine India Next Automation's hydraulically operated cleaning machine, SolarTrack MK1, provides better control with optimal water usage. "Currently, manual cleaning requires water tankers and laborers to clean panels on a routine basis," Jagathala Prathapan, the founder of Next Automation, told pv magazine. "With an eight-hour working shift, it takes a month to clean a 15 MW plant with six laborers and 2,25,000 liters of water. SolarTrack MK1 takes just ...

