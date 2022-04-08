Fortescue Future Industries has purchased three cattle stations in Western Australia on which it plans to build a renewable energy hub to decarbonize its mining business and export green hydrogen and green ammonia.From pv magazine Australia According to the ABC, Australian mining magnate Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest has continued his land grab in Western Australia to generate renewable energy with the purchase of three cattle stations in the state's northwest. Forrest's Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) purchased Emu Creek Station in the Pilbara and Ella Valla Station in the Gascoyne for undisclosed ...

